Update - Firearms Incident, Christchurch

May 6, 2021

Superintendent Lane Todd, Canterbury Metro Area Commander:

The 23-year-old man who was being sought by Police in relation to a firearms related event in Burnside today has now been located by Police.

The man will appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow facing several charges.

These are still being confirmed.

Police thank members of the public for their assistance and patience.

© Scoop Media

