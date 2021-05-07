Update - Firearms Incident, Christchurch
Friday, 7 May 2021, 6:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
May 6, 2021
Superintendent Lane Todd, Canterbury
Metro Area Commander:
The 23-year-old man who was
being sought by Police in relation to a firearms related
event in Burnside today has now been located by
Police.
The man will appear in the Christchurch
District Court tomorrow facing several charges.
These
are still being confirmed.
Police thank members of the
public for their assistance and
patience.
