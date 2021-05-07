Pacific Investigation Public Hearing Confirmed For Fale O Samoa, South Auckland

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry will hold its Pacific people’s investigation public hearing, 'Tulou: Our Pacific Voices; Tatala e Pulonga' at the Fale o Samoa in Māngere between July 19 – 30 2021.

Commissioner Ali'imuamua Sandra Alofivae said that "the Fale literally translates to ‘home’. The Fale, beyond merely a physical space, provides a culturally and spiritually safe environment to help survivors come home. In light of the survivors’ words which we are hearing, it is about them reclaiming a part of themselves that has been lost as a result of abuse in care."

'Tulou: Our Pacific Voices; Tatala e Pulonga' is the first of its kind not only for New Zealand as a nation, but for Pacific survivors, Pacific communities and the wider Pacific region.

Ali'imuamua acknowledges that "the harm suffered by an individual Pacific survivor is not experienced alone, the effects flow on to the rest of their community and it is significant that the Royal Commission of Inquiry is coming to the people".

This hearing was named ‘Tulou – Our Pacific Voices; Tatala e Pulonga' as Tulou is a term commonly used in many Pacific languages to show courtesy when one comes within another’s personal space. This acknowledges the voice of our survivors and their personal space while allowing us to listen and learn from their experiences. Tatala e pulonga is a Tongan metaphor meaning ‘lifting the dark cloud’; is this context lifting of a dark history of abuse in care.

The Abuse in Care Inquiry encourages Pacific survivors to come forward and engage with the Royal Commission. To contact the Pacific Investigation email Reina.Vaai@abuseincare.org.nz or call 0800 222 727.

