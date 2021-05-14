Closure Expected As Derby Street Bridge Emergency Repairs Begin
Friday, 14 May 2021, 4:39 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Emergency repair work on Derby Street footbridge will
begin next week and will include a complete closure to all
pedestrians and cyclists for approximately one
week.
The bridge is expected to be closed Friday 21
May, and then from Monday 24 through to Friday 28 May.
Alternative routes during this time period include Peel
Street and Hall Street Footbridge.
Recent weather
events and corrosion have caused significant damage to the
concrete reinforcement underneath the bridge. While there is
no danger of the bridge collapsing, reinforcing the bridge
does support vital water and sewer pipes and these could be
at risk if the repairs are not fixed.
Contractor
Curries Construction Ltd will complete the emergency work
which is expected to take up to three weeks.
Gisborne
District Council thank the community for their patience and
apologise for any
inconvenience.
If there really is anyone out there who feels genuinely panicked about what ‘cancel culture' is doing to our precious freedoms, then maybe they should just take a deep breath, look hard at who has allegedly been ‘ cancelled’ and see if they can detect any trace of a lasting “cancellation“ effect. Chances are, the alleged cancellees will be doing just fine. By and large, they will be people who do not lack for a public platform – never have, never will – and the downstream effects of being “ cancelled” will almost invariably be trending towards zero... More>>