Closure Expected As Derby Street Bridge Emergency Repairs Begin

Emergency repair work on Derby Street footbridge will begin next week and will include a complete closure to all pedestrians and cyclists for approximately one week.

The bridge is expected to be closed Friday 21 May, and then from Monday 24 through to Friday 28 May. Alternative routes during this time period include Peel Street and Hall Street Footbridge.

Recent weather events and corrosion have caused significant damage to the concrete reinforcement underneath the bridge. While there is no danger of the bridge collapsing, reinforcing the bridge does support vital water and sewer pipes and these could be at risk if the repairs are not fixed.

Contractor Curries Construction Ltd will complete the emergency work which is expected to take up to three weeks.

Gisborne District Council thank the community for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience.

© Scoop Media

