Stay Safe On Our Roads This Winter

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is hosting a winter driving expo to help road users stay safe this winter.

The interactive expo will feature chain fitting demonstrations, information about car tyre depth with free key chain giveaways for attendees to use on their own car, as well as free window ice scrapers and cloths to keep vision clear on frosty mornings.

There will also be a NZ Police seatbelt simulator to demonstrate how a seatbelt works and its benefits in a collision, as well as tips on car seat installation from Plunket.

Attendees will be able to pick up a ‘bingo card’ and get it stamped at each stall they visit. With three stamps they can go in the draw to win prizes sponsored by local businesses.

QLDC’s General Manager Property and Infrastructure Pete Hansby said the expo would be a great way for the public to learn safe driving tips for the winter ahead.

“We want to get people thinking about how they can adjust their driving, particularly on icy, snowy roads this winter. Even for those who have lived in Queenstown Lakes for a while, it will be a good refresher of some important winter driving tips,” he said.

“There’s also some fantastic prizes to be won, thanks to the generous contributions of local businesses. The expo is on the same day as the Whakatipu Ski Club Annual Snow Gear Sale, so it’s a good time to come on down and stock up on snow gear and learn some winter driving tips.”

“We aim to have people leave the expo with ‘Drive to the conditions, not the vehicle’ in mind, to ensure a safe winter season for all road users,” said Mr Hansby.

The expo will be held at Queenstown Events Centre, 9.00am to 12.30pm, Sunday 30 May.

Prizes include:

Highlands Motorsport Park - Winter Drive Experience for one

Shotover Engineering - voucher up to $300 for a set of chains, plus ten ice scrapers

Torpedo 7 - full tune voucher

Shotover Jet - jet boat ride for two adults

Skyline Queenstown – gondola, plus three luge rides for two adults

Odyssey Sensory Maze - odyssey maze for two adults

Site Trampoline - one-hour session voucher

Jucy - Milford cruise for two adults; and a Milford cruise family pass

Ziptrek Ecotours - gift certificate for two people on Kereru 2 Line and Drop Tour

Plunket – one booster seat or car seat depending on need; and a bike helmet and high vis vest for child under five years.

