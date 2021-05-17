Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stay Safe On Our Roads This Winter

Monday, 17 May 2021, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is hosting a winter driving expo to help road users stay safe this winter.

The interactive expo will feature chain fitting demonstrations, information about car tyre depth with free key chain giveaways for attendees to use on their own car, as well as free window ice scrapers and cloths to keep vision clear on frosty mornings.

There will also be a NZ Police seatbelt simulator to demonstrate how a seatbelt works and its benefits in a collision, as well as tips on car seat installation from Plunket.

Attendees will be able to pick up a ‘bingo card’ and get it stamped at each stall they visit. With three stamps they can go in the draw to win prizes sponsored by local businesses.

QLDC’s General Manager Property and Infrastructure Pete Hansby said the expo would be a great way for the public to learn safe driving tips for the winter ahead.

“We want to get people thinking about how they can adjust their driving, particularly on icy, snowy roads this winter. Even for those who have lived in Queenstown Lakes for a while, it will be a good refresher of some important winter driving tips,” he said.

“There’s also some fantastic prizes to be won, thanks to the generous contributions of local businesses. The expo is on the same day as the Whakatipu Ski Club Annual Snow Gear Sale, so it’s a good time to come on down and stock up on snow gear and learn some winter driving tips.”

“We aim to have people leave the expo with ‘Drive to the conditions, not the vehicle’ in mind, to ensure a safe winter season for all road users,” said Mr Hansby.

The expo will be held at Queenstown Events Centre, 9.00am to 12.30pm, Sunday 30 May.

Prizes include:

  • Highlands Motorsport Park - Winter Drive Experience for one
  • Shotover Engineering - voucher up to $300 for a set of chains, plus ten ice scrapers
  • Torpedo 7 - full tune voucher
  • Shotover Jet - jet boat ride for two adults
  • Skyline Queenstown – gondola, plus three luge rides for two adults
  • Odyssey Sensory Maze - odyssey maze for two adults
  • Site Trampoline - one-hour session voucher
  • Jucy - Milford cruise for two adults; and a Milford cruise family pass
  • Ziptrek Ecotours - gift certificate for two people on Kereru 2 Line and Drop Tour
  • Plunket – one booster seat or car seat depending on need; and a bike helmet and high vis vest for child under five years.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Triggered The Carnage In Gaza

At last count, 195 Palestinians have reportedly died in the latest round of violence, 55 of them children. Roughly ten times that number have been wounded, and thousands made homeless. On the Israeli side, 8 people have died from rockets fired from Gaza. The imbalance in casualties reflects the vast gap in weaponry between the two sides. The Israelis are carrying out air strikes with impunity on densely populated civilian neighbourhoods... More>>

 

Budget 2021: Boosts Carbon Neutral Government Commitment

· Budget 2021 delivers $67.4 million to support the transition to a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 · State Sector Decarbonisation Fund receives significant boost to support more schools, hospitals and other government organisations to replace ... More>>

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

KiwiSaver: Default Provider Scheme Improvements Slash Fees, Boosts Savings

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders will be significantly better off in retirement following changes to the default KiwiSaver scheme, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said today. More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 