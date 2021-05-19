Consultation Opens On Te Ngākau Civic Precinct

Wellington City Council is inviting Wellingtonians to share their views on a draft framework vision and objectives which will guide the development of Wellington’s city centre, Te Ngākau Civic Precinct.

“The redevelopment of Te Ngākau Civic Precinct will be complex and challenging, but at the same time is an exciting opportunity,” says Mayor Andy Foster. “This is our chance to create a framework to guide redevelopment so it is a far more resilient, better designed, more active precinct than in the past.

“In June the Council will decide on how we fund the strengthening of Te Matapihi ki te Ao Nui (Central Library) and the future of the Municipal Office and Civic Administration buildings, which we are consulting Wellingtonians on in the 10-Year Plan consultation. This framework will guide these and future improvements in the space to ensure we create a uniquely Wellington civic and cultural space where people can connect with and access the wider city and waterfront.

“Shaping Te Ngākau to adapt to Wellington’s changing climate and seismic challenges is critical to our city’s business and social wellbeing,” says Te Ngākau Civic Precinct Portfolio lead Councillor Iona Pannett.

“This framework provides clear direction about what is valued and needed from the spaces, so they can be remodelled, strengthened, or built cohesively over time. It was developed in discussions with Mana Whenua and key stakeholders, including climate change, events, arts, and architectural experts. Now we’d like to hear what Wellingtonians think to ensure Te Ngākau is a place where everyone can experience art, culture, and democracy in action.”

People can share their views until 5pm Wednesday 16 June by:

making an online submission at www.letstalk.wellington.govt.nz/

downloading a submission form from the website and emailing it to communications@wcc.govt.nz

filling in the submission form and sending it to:

Freepost 2199

Te Ngākau Civic Precinct

PO Box 2199

Wellington 6140

making an oral submission.

