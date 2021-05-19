Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Says Yes To Māori Constituencies

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 4:41 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has voted unanimously to establish Māori constituencies for the 2022 and 2025 local elections. These seats will ensure those on the Māori electoral roll have guaranteed representation proportional to their share of the population.

Māori constituencies are the regional council equivalent of a Māori electorate in Parliament or Māori ward for city or district councils.

Chair Rex Graham has welcomed the decision.

“I’m really pleased we have decided this. It’s taken a while but we have got this important decision over the line,” he says.

Co-chair of the Māori Committee, Michelle McIlroy, says she is extremely proud of the community and their demonstration of unity resulting in an 89% result of overall submissions in favour.

“This sends a powerful statement supporting our people to have a decision-making seat at the table as was promised in 1840. It’s great to finally have a say over our taonga tuku iho left by our ancestors. Also a voice for the taiao, most especially the mauri, the essence, protection and care of our wai,” she says.

“To all those 89% who wrote their submissions, who spoke in favour of Māori constituencies and to those before us who fought time after time for what was promised – tenei te mihi kia koutou katoa.”

Regional councillors agreed in February to consult with the Hawke’s Bay community. An online campaign was followed by public hearings of submissions, and the Council made its decision at an extraordinary meeting today.

The next step for the Regional Council will be a representation review to determine the total number of councillors, as well as Māori and General constituency boundaries and their names, which will be consulted upon in accordance with the Local Electoral Act.

Find out more

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Next Governor-General

The next Governor-General will have to be named quite soon. Dame Patsy Reddy (appointed 2016) is nearing the end of her five-year term. At the best of times, being a credible local stand-in for a head of state that’s based in London cannot be an easy job. Yet for the next appointee, the usual republican rumblings will be the least of it. The next G-G will almost certainly be in office when the Elizabeth II era finally comes to an end, and when the reign of her deeply uncharismatic son gets under way... More>>

ALSO:


 
 

Office Of The Speaker: 2021 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented

The 2021 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented to the House today. It contains a summary of members’ pecuniary and other specified interests as at 31 January 2021. The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon ... More>>

Budget 2021: Boosts Carbon Neutral Government Commitment

· Budget 2021 delivers $67.4 million to support the transition to a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 · State Sector Decarbonisation Fund receives significant boost to support more schools, hospitals and other government organisations to replace ... More>>

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 