Gold Coast Residents Repainting Before Winter

As we are well into autumn in Australia and New Zealand, many people are choosing to repaint their homes now. It is the ideal season to do so, as the heat is not as intense as in summer, and weather conditions are more stable than in winter. House painters are, therefore, suddenly seeing a surge in demand for exterior paint jobs.

Many Gold Coast residents are currently choosing to paint their homes a cool tone. Dark colours might be fashionable, but paint is not just for aesthetics; it can also help with the longevity of paintwork. Warmer tones trap heat, which will both make your house too warm and also make the paint deteriorate faster. When homeowners choose a colour that won’t stand up to the local conditions, this can result in the need to repaint after just a short period of time. That’s why you can expect to see more and more pale homes around the Gold Coast area especially.

Another trend that Gold Coast painters are currently seeing is a move towards choosing paint with UV protection. More homeowners are becoming aware of how much the sun can dull the colour of an exterior paint job. UV protection prevents the colour from dulling as quickly, extending the life of your exterior paint and the time needed between repainting.

Paint that includes a primer is also commonly being used on houses this Autumn because of the binding properties it features. This allows the primer to act as a sealant, protecting your home from the elements. This increases the durability of the paint and makes it more resistant to mould.

