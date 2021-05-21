Paraparaumu Main Street Shaping Up

The transformation of Rimu Road into the Paraparaumu main street is taking a big step forward this season with the opening of additional retail stores in the new Takiri South building and the current road safety improvements at the Iver Trask Place intersection.

Sean Mallon, Kāpiti Coast District Council’s Group Manager Infrastructure Services, says the masterplan for the Paraparaumu township was developed in response to the Expressway and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s project to change the old State Highway 1 into a fit-for-purpose local road.

“The concept is to re-orientate the town centre from running north-south along the old highway route to running east-west and promoting our district’s mountains-to-sea relationship. This includes moving the pedestrian crossing Rimu Road to make it safer, and creating a view shaft to Kāpiti Island through Coastland’s new retail pods.”

Jan Forrest, Coastland’s Senior Centre Manager says adding retail outlets on Rimu Road will encourage more activity in the area and reflects the increasing demand for retail space in the township.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Oasis Coffee and Wet & Forget to the Takiri South building and look forward to further developing the retail offering along Rimu Road,” said Ms Forrest.

Mr Mallon says work on the Rimu Road safety upgrade is progressing well with the installation of services and drainage on stage one of the project completed.

The next piece of the masterplan puzzle to get underway will be improving connections between the Paraparaumu Train Station and Coastlands.

“We expect development of the Paraparaumu Transport hub to get underway later this year,” said Mr Mallon.

“In the meantime, we thank everyone for their patience and cooperation during the Rimu Road safety upgrade.”

More information is available at kapiticoast.govt.nz/rimuroad

