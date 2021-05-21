Council Building Re-opens After Bomb Threat
Friday, 21 May 2021, 11:23 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council
Hamilton City Council’s Municipal Building will re-open
at midday after an explosive-detector dog unit completed a
thorough search.
Overnight, Council was notified by
the Police of a bomb threat involving the Municipal
Building.
Police described this as a low-level threat
and have declared the building is safe to
re-open.
