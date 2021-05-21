Council Votes For Māori Ward

Marlborough District Councillors voted today to establish a Māori ward for Marlborough in time for the 2022 local government elections.

Mayor John Leggett said it was a momentous day for Marlborough.

“The eight Te Tauihu iwi gave us a clear message that they support Māori representation at the Council and we have responded to that request today.”

“Marlborough’s iwi are close partners of Council and it’s important that the voice of Māori is represented directly at the Council table.”

“We make decisions and set policy for all of our community and as part of this we must always ask how we can do better. It is my pleasure to move this motion today.”

Twelve councillors including the Mayor voted in favour; there was one vote against, by Councillor Jamie Arbuckle. Councillor David Croad was absent.

Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor also spoke in favour.

“We have a long history of partnering and engaging with mana whenua. But it is a new century and it is time for a Māori ward and a Māori councillor at the table.”

“We need our Council to represent and look like our community. The benefits are huge; the drawbacks are none.”

A number of councillors spoke in favour of the motion. Councillor Gerald Hope said: “Today is about truth. We need to put aside our political and personal views and talk about true partnership.”

Councillor Francis Maher said: “The colonial days have gone and we have to shake off the remnants of these. I am proud to be supporting this motion.”

Members of the public who attended the meeting today included local iwi members, including Kiley Nepia of Ngati Apa ki te Rā Tō, who said:

“This is an emotional day, a great day. “For who? For the next generation following us.”

The Council can now move forward with the community consultation process for the representation review, which will consider whether Councillors are elected as a whole or through a ward structure, or through a combination of both. Councillors Nadine Taylor, Gerald Hope and David Croad were appointed to the consultation committee, alongside the Mayor.

Voters on the Māori electoral roll will be able to vote for a candidate in the Māori ward at the next elections. According to the 2018 Census, 15.5% of Marlborough’s population is of Māori descent.

The representation review is required under the Local Electoral Act 2001. Every six years a council considers and proposes to the public the basis on which it will be elected at the next elections, and how many elected members there should be, excluding the Mayor. The public has a right to make submissions to the Council’s initial proposal and also appeal or object to its final proposal.

Further information is available at: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/latest-news-notices-and-media-releases/media-releases?item=id:2dkf9froe1cxbya1j9kh

© Scoop Media

