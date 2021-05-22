Maritime Officers Monitoring Sunken Launch
Saturday, 22 May 2021, 1:41 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council
Waikato Regional Council is monitoring a 36-foot launch
which apparently hit rocks and sunk last night (Friday, 21
May 2021) in Humbug Bay near Whitianga.
The vessel is
carrying about 200 litres of marine diesel
oil.
Maritime officers have been onsite since this
morning. There is no evidence of discharge.
Three to
four metre swells are expected this afternoon which may push
the launch up onto the rocks.
Salvors have been
advised and are preparing to recover the vessel as soon as
reasonably practicable but is weather
dependent
