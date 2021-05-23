Heavy Rain Warning And Heavy Rain Watch

The Heavy Rain Warning and Watch are still in force along with the Heavy Swell Warning. There is a slight modification to the timing of the Watch for the city – now expected to start at 3pm instead of 10am Sunday.

22 May 2021 @ 8:35 pm

The above warnings are still in place along with the 5metre Heavy Swell Warning for our District.

Heavy Rain Warning is for North of the City.

From 10:00am Sunday to 10:00am Monday expect 100 to 140mm of rain to accumulate. Peak rates of 10 to 20mm/h, especially during Sunday afternoon and evening. Please note, further rain is expected after the Warning period, but the hourly rates and rainfall accumulations are expected to be much less.

Heavy Rain Watch for Gisborne and south of the City

From 3pm Sunday to 9:00am Monday expect periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria during this time.

Heavy Swell Warning

Issued by MetService at 1112 hours Friday 21-May-2021

Easterly swells are expected to reach 3.5 metres around midday Sunday, with a period of 10 seconds or less. Strong southeast winds reach gale north of Tolaga Bay Sunday morning, and the underlying swell will be masked with large wind waves of up to 4 metres by midday. Combined waves could reach 5 metres by Sunday night.

