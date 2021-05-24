Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Heavy Rain Warning, Strong Wind Warning, Heavy Swell Warning And Heavy Rain Watch

Monday, 24 May 2021, 5:41 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

The warnings and watches are all still in force with some slight time changes and a further 70-90mls expected.

Issued: 8:47pm Sunday, 23rd May 2021

Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne - Orange

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Area: Gisborne north of the City
Valid: 8:00pm Sunday to 11:00am Monday
Expect a further 70 to 90mm of rain to accumulate on top of what has already fallen, especially about the ranges. Peak rates of 10 to 15mm/h. Please note, further rain is expected after the Warning period ceases, but the hourly rates and rainfall accumulations are forecast to be much less.

Strong Wind Warning for Bay Of Plenty, Gisborne - Orange

Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

Area: The eastern Bay of Plenty east of Opotiki and Gisborne north of Ruatoria
Valid: 8:00pm Sunday to 2:00am Tuesday
Severe gale southeasterlies in exposed places at times, with gusts reaching 120km/h, especially during Monday.

Heavy Rain Watch for Gisborne

Area: Gisborne about and south of the City
Valid: 8:00pm Sunday to 9:00am Monday
Periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

Heavy Swell Warning remains in place

Below is a snip of some of the recent rainfall for parts of the District.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2021:Full Coverage

A summary of budget 2021 coverage on Scoop from a range of publishers and across sectors... More>>

Gordon Campbell:On Budget 2021’s Successes And Failures

In some realms of the centre-right, Budget 2021 has been portrayed as a “peak Labour” exercise in which the government has veered sharply leftwards in order to satisfy its political base. To the left though, it has seemed more like a wasted opportunity, a Budget that looks a lot like Barack Obama’ response to the Global Financial Crisis. ... More>>


 
 


Budget 2021: Benefit Boost "Up To 33,000 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty"

Between 19,000 and 33,000 children are projected to be lifted out of poverty on the after-housing-costs measure in 2022/23 as a result of increases to benefit levels in Budget 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 