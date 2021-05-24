Heavy Rain Warning, Strong Wind Warning, Heavy Swell Warning And Heavy Rain Watch

The warnings and watches are all still in force with some slight time changes and a further 70-90mls expected.

Issued: 8:47pm Sunday, 23rd May 2021

Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne - Orange

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Area: Gisborne north of the City

Valid: 8:00pm Sunday to 11:00am Monday

Expect a further 70 to 90mm of rain to accumulate on top of what has already fallen, especially about the ranges. Peak rates of 10 to 15mm/h. Please note, further rain is expected after the Warning period ceases, but the hourly rates and rainfall accumulations are forecast to be much less.

Strong Wind Warning for Bay Of Plenty, Gisborne - Orange

Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

Area: The eastern Bay of Plenty east of Opotiki and Gisborne north of Ruatoria

Valid: 8:00pm Sunday to 2:00am Tuesday

Severe gale southeasterlies in exposed places at times, with gusts reaching 120km/h, especially during Monday.

Heavy Rain Watch for Gisborne

Area: Gisborne about and south of the City

Valid: 8:00pm Sunday to 9:00am Monday

Periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

Heavy Swell Warning remains in place

Below is a snip of some of the recent rainfall for parts of the District.

© Scoop Media

