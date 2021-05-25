Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have Your Say On Safety In The Central City

Tuesday, 25 May 2021, 8:41 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

A survey of people’s views on safety in Hamilton’s central city is now underway.

The annual survey is a valuable tool used by Hamilton City Council to identify areas of concern or improvement.

Council’s Kaiwhakahaere Rautaki Hapori (Community Services Strategy Manager) Andy Mannering said “a priority of Council is to shape a central city where our people love to be. We want our central city to be the beating heart of Hamilton that always has something going on for our diverse communities to come together and enjoy.”

“Safety is a key part of achieving this. We want to ensure our city is a place where people always feel safe and welcome,” he said.

The survey takes five minutes to complete and is used to inform Council on priorities for the next financial year. The survey offers Hamiltonians the chance to comment and make suggestions on areas of concern in their own neighbourhood as well as the main shopping and hospitality precinct.

Last year’s survey results indicated an increased sense of safety in the central city during the day and at night. Lots of the comments received highlighted the positive change noticed by people compared with the previous year, including the establishment of the People’s Project, the visibility of City Safe staff, the addition of public art, improved lighting, and the increased activation of public space.

The Hamilton central city safety perceptions survey is open now until Sunday 20 June 2021.

