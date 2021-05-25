Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Muller Road Services Upgrade Pushes On

Tuesday, 25 May 2021, 9:11 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Critical infrastructure upgrades to wastewater, stormwater and water mains in Muller Road are entering the next stage.

The $3.4 million project, between Redwood and Weld Streets, is part of Blenheim’s 30 year infrastructure upgrade strategy. “The wastewater mains are leaking and must be replaced and the Council will upgrade and replace the stormwater and water supply piping at the same time to ‘do it once and do it right’,” said the Council’s Assets and Services Manager, Richard Coningham.

Local contractor Fulton Hogan has been engaged to undertake the works.

The water main works have now been completed between Redwood and Scott Streets. The next stage is now continuing west from the Scott Street end of Muller Road towards Weld Street. This is expected to take four weeks.

“The old cast iron water main was at the end of its life – it’s been in the ground for more than 50 years,” said Council Projects Engineer, Mike Cooper.

Work has also started on replacing the 50 year old stormwater pipes from the Redwood Street intersection with Muller Road through to Weld Street. The new pipes range in size from dual 825mm down to single 750mm diameter, replacing the old 750mm pipes.

In conjunction with the stormwater upgrade, work has also started on laying new sewer pipes.

Traffic detours are in place and the public are asked to please follow the detour signs so this work can be completed safely. Residents will have access to their properties from the Scott Street end only.

There may be some property access restrictions at different times and Fulton Hogan will be in touch directly with any residents affected closer to the time.

Completion of the project is scheduled for later this year.

