Heavy Swell Forecast For East Coast
Tuesday, 25 May 2021, 1:09 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Please read below heavy swell forecast for East
Coast.
Issued by MetService at 1139 hours Tuesday
25-May-2021
Easterly swell is currently about 4 metres
south of Tolaga Bay but up to
4.5 metres in the north,
with a 11 second period. It is expected to ease to 3.5-4
metres in the south but 4-4.5 metres in the north this
evening, with a 12 second period.
For Wednesday the
easterly swell is expected to range from 3-3.5 metres south
of Tolaga Bay to 4.5-5 metres in the far north, with a 14
second period.
Combined waves during this period can
be up to 4-4.5 metres in the south and to 5-6 metres in the
north.
