Heavy Swell Forecast For East Coast

Please read below heavy swell forecast for East Coast.

Issued by MetService at 1139 hours Tuesday 25-May-2021

Easterly swell is currently about 4 metres south of Tolaga Bay but up to

4.5 metres in the north, with a 11 second period. It is expected to ease to 3.5-4 metres in the south but 4-4.5 metres in the north this evening, with a 12 second period.

For Wednesday the easterly swell is expected to range from 3-3.5 metres south of Tolaga Bay to 4.5-5 metres in the far north, with a 14 second period.

Combined waves during this period can be up to 4-4.5 metres in the south and to 5-6 metres in the north.

