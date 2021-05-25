Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Quizmaster Joe Bennett Launches Lyttelton Museum Fundraising Tile Campaign

Tuesday, 25 May 2021, 5:00 pm
Press Release: Lyttelton Museum

Lyttelton Arts Factory and Te Ūaka The Lyttelton Museum hosted a riotous quiz night on Saturday 22nd May, with well-loved local Joe Bennett the star of the show as quizmaster. With a full house and an eclectic audience, Joe’s left-field approach to general knowledge had the teams in stitches vying for the top spot. Five rounds, including a challenging series of international museum questions saw the leaderboard change throughout the night, with a team of Lyttelton locals, ex-Volcano Cafe owners Lois Ogilvy, Pete Evans and friends taking out the winning prize.

The quiz night kicked off the Museum’s Community Korowai/Cloak of Tiles Campaign, where ticket holders could bid on the live auction at half time to purchase their own piece of history.

Along with a raffle hamper donated by local store Henry Trading, the night was a huge success with proceeds going to the rebuild of Te Ūaka The Lyttelton Museum.

It is fitting that Rob and Cheryl de Thier, owners of Lyttelton Supervalue were the first to purchase a Tile, with Rob saying. “I totally support the new museum project and love the design of the building“. If you are in Lyttelton, you can see the progress of the Tile Campaign on a large poster outside the Supervalue on London Street.

Peter Rough, Vice President of the Lyttelton Historical Museum Society invites Cantabrians to get behind this campaign to be part of the new history of the Museum. “We have a bold vision for our Museum and we want this new building to become part of the fabric of Lyttelton. Purchasing a tile means securing our taonga and stories of Lyttelton and the Harbour for future generations, in addition to seeing your name on our donor’s wall in the new Museum”.

Tiles to clad the outside of the museum can be purchased for a one-off donation of $1500, or paid by installments over three years, with all donations eligible for a 33% tax deduction.

For information on how to donate please visit www.teuaka.org.nz/donate

Rob de Thier, owner of Lyttelton Supervalue

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lyttelton Museum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Gaza Aftermath, And The Attempted Coup In Samoa

Mere days after the Israeli/Hamas ceasefire, some things have immediately returned to normal. Israeli police have reportedly been in action again against Palestinians gathered at the Damascus Gate andin al-Aqsa mosque, even though the police brutality at those sites was one of the triggers of the recent 11 day burst of fighting that killed nearly 250 Palestinians, including 66 children... More>>


 
 


Government: Prime Minister Welcomes Dame Cindy Kiro As Next Governor-General

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed the appointment of Dame Cindy Kiro as the next Governor-General of New Zealand. The appointment of Dame Cindy for a five-year term has been approved by the Queen and she will take up the role in October... More>>


ALSO:

Budget 2021: Full Coverage

A summary of budget 2021 coverage on Scoop from a range of publishers and across sectors... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 