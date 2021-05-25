Quizmaster Joe Bennett Launches Lyttelton Museum Fundraising Tile Campaign

Lyttelton Arts Factory and Te Ūaka The Lyttelton Museum hosted a riotous quiz night on Saturday 22nd May, with well-loved local Joe Bennett the star of the show as quizmaster. With a full house and an eclectic audience, Joe’s left-field approach to general knowledge had the teams in stitches vying for the top spot. Five rounds, including a challenging series of international museum questions saw the leaderboard change throughout the night, with a team of Lyttelton locals, ex-Volcano Cafe owners Lois Ogilvy, Pete Evans and friends taking out the winning prize.

The quiz night kicked off the Museum’s Community Korowai/Cloak of Tiles Campaign, where ticket holders could bid on the live auction at half time to purchase their own piece of history.

Along with a raffle hamper donated by local store Henry Trading, the night was a huge success with proceeds going to the rebuild of Te Ūaka The Lyttelton Museum.

It is fitting that Rob and Cheryl de Thier, owners of Lyttelton Supervalue were the first to purchase a Tile, with Rob saying. “I totally support the new museum project and love the design of the building“. If you are in Lyttelton, you can see the progress of the Tile Campaign on a large poster outside the Supervalue on London Street.

Peter Rough, Vice President of the Lyttelton Historical Museum Society invites Cantabrians to get behind this campaign to be part of the new history of the Museum. “We have a bold vision for our Museum and we want this new building to become part of the fabric of Lyttelton. Purchasing a tile means securing our taonga and stories of Lyttelton and the Harbour for future generations, in addition to seeing your name on our donor’s wall in the new Museum”.

Tiles to clad the outside of the museum can be purchased for a one-off donation of $1500, or paid by installments over three years, with all donations eligible for a 33% tax deduction.

For information on how to donate please visit www.teuaka.org.nz/donate

