Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tauranga City Council Car Park Building Project

Wednesday, 26 May 2021, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General

We wrote to Tauranga City Council about the procurement process for its car park building project.

In 2018, the Council began building a car park building in the city, and in June 2020 it decided to abandon the construction with a partly built car park. At the point the Council decided to abandon the construction, it had spent $19 million on the project. It was estimated that it would cost $9.8 million to demolish the building and restore the site. In the end, the Council will have nothing to show for the money it has spent.

After looking into the project, we found that there were several aspects of the project that did not accord with good procurement or governance practice. This is not what is expected when a local authority, or any public organisation, is spending public money.

Our letter comments on the Council’s procurement in this case and contains important lessons for other public organisations with similar projects.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Auditor-General on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Gaza Aftermath, And The Attempted Coup In Samoa

Mere days after the Israeli/Hamas ceasefire, some things have immediately returned to normal. Israeli police have reportedly been in action again against Palestinians gathered at the Damascus Gate andin al-Aqsa mosque, even though the police brutality at those sites was one of the triggers of the recent 11 day burst of fighting that killed nearly 250 Palestinians, including 66 children... More>>


 
 

Covid-19: Vaccinations for wider NZ public pushed back by weeks

The roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine for the wider New Zealand population has been moved back by weeks.
The Ministry of Health has changed the timeline on when the general public will be vaccinated from "from July" to "from the end of July"... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Prime Minister Welcomes Dame Cindy Kiro As Next Governor-General

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed the appointment of Dame Cindy Kiro as the next Governor-General of New Zealand. The appointment of Dame Cindy for a five-year term has been approved by the Queen and she will take up the role in October... More>>


ALSO:

Budget 2021: Full Coverage

A summary of budget 2021 coverage on Scoop from a range of publishers and across sectors... More>>

ALSO:


Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 