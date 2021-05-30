Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Additional Fire Crews Dispatched To Ashburton

Sunday, 30 May 2021, 4:34 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency NZ has dispatched additional fire appliances and crews to Ashburton to boost local resources and support the response to the widespread flooding.

Two crews from Christchurch and one each from Waimate and Timaru are supporting the volunteer crews in Ashburton. A commander from the South Canterbury area is in charge of the task force.

Response Coordinator Dave Stackhouse said the appliances and crews were supporting the volunteer crews from Ashburton and would also be available to assist with evacuations in the event that was required.

Fire crews are attending numerous weather-related calls across Canterbury, including rescuing people stranded by rising floodwaters, assisting householders with water entering their property, and checking fallen powerlines.

Fire and Emergency personnel are also supporting civil defence and council staff in the McKenzie, Ashburton, Timaru and Selwyn Districts. They are ready to provide support in other parts of Canterbury if local conditions deteriorate.

Dave Stackhouse reiterated calls for people to avoid unnecessary travel and to check on family and neighbours who may need help. Call 111 if life, health or property is in danger.

