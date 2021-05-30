Value Volunteering During National Volunteer Week

Volunteering New Zealand is calling on all types of volunteering to be valued during Te Wiki Tūao ā-Motu, National Volunteer Week (20-26 June).

Everyone who gives their time freely deserves to be recognised for their mahi aroha.

“Volunteering takes many forms including formal volunteering with organisations as well as mahi aroha and social action. Combined with the everyday acts of kindness between friends, neighbours and whānau, they help shape the kind of world we want to live in,” says Volunteering New Zealand Chief Executive, Michelle Kitney.

The world-leading shape of volunteering in New Zealand

Aotearoa has been recognised in international reports as traditionally having a high volunteer rate compared with the rest of the world.

Around 2.5 million of our team of five million actively support organisations and other people through volunteering, social action and mahi aroha. This adds up to a voluntary contribution of 159 million hours per year to enable our not-for-profit sector to operate. This contributes $4 billion to our economy.

Research also shows that if you live in a community with high levels of volunteering, even if you do not volunteer, your subjective wellbeing will tend to be increased by all that goodwill and social capital building around you.

The shape of volunteering as impacted by Covid-19

So, what’s the shape of our volunteer sector at the moment?

“The impact of Covid-19 on the volunteer sector has been very varied. We know that some older volunteers stopped volunteering, while we also saw a wave of new volunteers across different age groups,” says Michelle.

“Regional differences have become bolder, and the demographics of some local communities are changing. Some community organisations have experienced an increased demand for their services, stretching staff and resources. Funding is the biggest challenge for volunteer organisations.”

These were some of the results of a new report, Status of the Volunteering Sector May 2021: post-COVID recovery and resilience. The research will help in the sector’s recovery and preparedness for the future.

The landscape of volunteering is changing, in some cases exacerbating the changes we were already seeing, in others creating another shift entirely. Change presents different challenges across the sector, but also highlights unique opportunities for reshaping and improving the practice of volunteering. Volunteering New Zealand continues to develop its expertise in acting as the champion of mahi aroha.

Call to action – keep shaping the world we want to live in

Meantime, says Volunteering New Zealand, volunteer organisations have always needed more volunteers and better funding. So, it has a few calls to action for this National Volunteer Week.

Look for where kindness, mahi aroha, work for love, has impacted your life.

Show your thanks to those people giving kindness and mahi aroha through #AotearoaOfKindness.

Connect or reconnect with a community or a cause that’s important to you through volunteeringnz.org.nz/finding-volunteer-roles.

And for decision-makers, commit to promote and value volunteering and volunteers.

© Scoop Media