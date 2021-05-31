Floodwaters Contaminated, Residents Urged To Avoid

ASHBURTON: 31 May 2021 - Ashburton District residents are urged to avoid coming into contact with floodwater, as the Ashburton wastewater pond treatment facility on Wilkins Road has flooded.

Potentially contaminated water is now mixing with floodwater downstream from Wilkins Road located outside Tinwald. Ashburton District Council advises that this is a public health risk.

People should avoid all contact with floodwater and assume that it is contaminated.

If you do come into contact with flood waters, change out of any wet clothes and shoes and put them aside to be washed later. Wash skin that has come into contact with floodwaters, and wash your hands as soon as you reasonably can – or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Information from Community & Public Health can be found here

Further advice on managing safely and cleaning up after flooding can be found here

Need to report an issue or help?

For emergencies, please call 111 first to access applicable emergency services.

For all other urgent support and assistance enquiries, contact the Council on 03 307 7700.

