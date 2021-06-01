Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nib Foundation Launches Grant Programme To Encourage Kiwis To Be Health Smart

Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 9:06 am
Press Release: nib foundation

nib foundation, the charitable entity of leading health insurer, nib New Zealand (nib), has today launched its first Kiwi grant programme, called the Health Smart Grants. Designed to support registered charities dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of Kiwis and our rangatahi (youth and young adults), there are three Health Smart Grants of $40,000 up for grabs.

nib foundation Executive Officer, Amy Tribe, said being able to offer the Health Smart Grants to Kiwi charities, is an important step towards creating a healthier landscape across both sides of the Tasman.

“Chronic conditions account for more than 80% of all deaths in New Zealand, but over a third of this health burden is avoidable. And with an ageing population and contributing lifestyle risk factors on the rise, it’s expected to continue to increase unless there’s adequate intervention,” Mrs Tribe said.

“The good news is, in so many cases, these conditions can be prevented by addressing modifiable factors such as poor diet, lack of exercise, alcohol use and smoking. We know there are many amazing organisations in New Zealand doing great things in the community, so we hope word spreads about this opportunity,” Ms Tribe said.

The Health Smart Grants are designed to provide a healthy funding boost to charities specialising in prevention and that are using innovative ways to empower and educate Kiwis to be health smart in their everyday lives. Initiatives that are inclusive and relevant in supporting our rangatahi to achieve improved health and wellbeing outcomes will be given preference.

nib New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, Rob Hennin, said he is looking forward to seeing the impact the Health Smart Grants programme can make for Kiwis and their health.

“There’s a huge opportunity to prevent and better manage the chronic conditions that exist among our community today. It’s time more investment is placed in this space and I hope that those working in the charitable sector driving these kinds of behaviour changes apply, as the work they do is truly life changing,” said Mr Hennin.

Expression of Interest (EOI) applications are open from 1 - 30 June 2021. Following this, shortlisted applicants will be invited to submit a full proposal in mid-August for the opportunity to receive a $40,000 grant.

To submit an EOI, visit: nib.com.au/foundation/apply

About nib foundation

nib foundation was created in 2008 as an independent charitable trust. Since inception, the foundation has committed over $21 million in grant funding to 166 charity partners to deliver practical health programs that are making a real and measurable difference to the health and wellbeing of people and communities. In New Zealand, nib foundation has supported mental health organisations, Lifeline Aotearoa and Clearhead, so they could continue to service the growing mental health needs of Kiwis during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from nib foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why It's Getting Harder To Walk The Tightrope Between China And The US

This morning, China announced it is changing its “two child” family limit to a “three child” policy. This looks like a desperate attempt to fix the problems that China is facing with its rapidly ageing population. Hard to see how this change though, will do the trick. In living memory China famously used to have a “one child” policy that it increased to two children for the same reason - and plainly, that move failed to correct the country’s demographic imbalance... More>>

 


Joint Statement: Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern And Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP met in Queenstown on 31 May 2021 for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting... More>>

Flooding: Government Commits Support To Flood Hit Canterbury

The Government has contributed $100,000 towards a Mayoral Relief Fund to support Canterbury communities impacted by the weekend’s flooding, Acting Minister for Emergency Management Hon Kris Faafoi says.... More>>

ALSO:


Resources: Greens Urge Government To Stick To No New Mines Commitment In Stewardship Land Review And Reclassification

The Green Party is urging the Government to stick with its 2017 commitment to no new mines on public conservation land, as the Government speeds up the review and reclassification process for stewardship land, which comprises a third of the public conservation estate... More>>



Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 