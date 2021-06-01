Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have Your Say On Neighbourhood Playground Renewals

Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 9:31 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The Kāpiti Coast District Council is refreshing three Kāpiti playgrounds over the next financial year, and is asking residents to have their say on what they would like to see.

Monique Engelen, Acting Parks and Recreation Manager, says each year a selection of playgrounds are upgraded for safety reasons, and it’s the perfect opportunity for locals to have a say in the future of their neighbourhood playground.

“We have 49 playgrounds in neighbourhoods across Kāpiti, and each year we upgrade a selection of them from across the district. We carefully monitor all our playground equipment to make sure it stays safe for everyone to play on. This is measured against national standards, and this coming financial year there are three up for renewal because some of the equipment’s reaching the end of its safe shelf life.”

Playgrounds up for a full refresh include Milne Drive Reserve in Paraparaumu, Lorna Irene Drive Reserve in Raumati, and Shotover Grove Reserve in Waikanae.

“If these playgrounds are in your neck of the woods, we want to hear your ideas for what you want to see at your park. Have your say by completing the survey at the park, share your ideas online, or come along to our ‘Kōrero and Coffee’ events at each playground to have a chat to the team.”

Blue Gum Reserve and Edgewater Park will be getting replacement swings installed, and a double racing flying fox will be replacing the old model at Mazengarb Reserve.

Ms Engelen says once the ideas are gathered from the community, the next stage is coming up with designs that keep the playgrounds accessible, fun and varied.

“When we renew playgrounds, we do our best to make sure they cater for a wide range of abilities. They need to meet the needs of the children that play there, and their caregivers. That’s why we need to hear from the people that use them, and if they don’t use them we’d like to hear why too.

“Once we hear your ideas, we’ll look at the set budgets we have for each playground and aim to provide new equipment that meets the criteria, fits with what we can afford and meets community needs. Our team works hard to be creative to make sure we get the best solution with the money available.”

“Because the equipment has reached the end of its safe life it means, in most cases, it can’t be repurposed, but where possible materials will be reused or recycled if it can be done safely,” says Ms Engelen.

More information about the playground renewals, and the dates and times for ‘Korero and Coffee’ events can be found at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/playground-upgrades. Surveys close 12 July 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why It's Getting Harder To Walk The Tightrope Between China And The US

This morning, China announced it is changing its “two child” family limit to a “three child” policy. This looks like a desperate attempt to fix the problems that China is facing with its rapidly ageing population. Hard to see how this change though, will do the trick. In living memory China famously used to have a “one child” policy that it increased to two children for the same reason - and plainly, that move failed to correct the country’s demographic imbalance... More>>

 


Joint Statement: Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern And Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP met in Queenstown on 31 May 2021 for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting... More>>

Flooding: Government Commits Support To Flood Hit Canterbury

The Government has contributed $100,000 towards a Mayoral Relief Fund to support Canterbury communities impacted by the weekend’s flooding, Acting Minister for Emergency Management Hon Kris Faafoi says.... More>>

ALSO:


Resources: Greens Urge Government To Stick To No New Mines Commitment In Stewardship Land Review And Reclassification

The Green Party is urging the Government to stick with its 2017 commitment to no new mines on public conservation land, as the Government speeds up the review and reclassification process for stewardship land, which comprises a third of the public conservation estate... More>>



Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 