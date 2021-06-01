Great White Shark Meat Seized In Tauranga Case

The meat and liver of a great white shark have been seized by the Department of Conservation (DOC) following a search warrant at a residential address in Tauranga.

A man who lives at the address is now assisting DOC investigators with their enquiries.

The warrant was executed by DOC investigators following the discovery of the shark’s head at a beach at the base of Mount Maunganui in May.

Great white sharks are protected under the Wildlife Act 1953. Anyone found killing or possessing them can face up to two years in prison, or a fine of up to $250,000.

DOC Principal Compliance Officer Dylan Swain says anyone catching protected species accidentally should report the incident to DOC.

“Fishers are expected to not only know Fisheries regulations for the area they are in, but also to be able to identify the species they catch and whether or not they can be legally taken,” he says.

“We would like to thank members of the public who reported this and shared information with us.”

With the investigation continuing, DOC will not be offering any further public comment on the case.

To report any suspected illegal activity members of the public should ring the DOC emergency hotline 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

