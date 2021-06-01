Splice Plants New Herb Gardens In Auckland City Centre
Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Splice
On Saturday June 5 at 10.30am, the social networking
agency Splice will be hosting an event for Arbor Day
and Environment Day at the Ellen Melville Centre
(EMC).
There will be a short ceremony on High St
outside the EMC at 10.30am led by leaders in the Christian
and Muslim communities. We will plant and dedicate selected
herbs in the planter boxes outside the Ellen Melville Centre
for the local people for their family cooking.
The
herbs will also be used to cook community meals served at
the Ellen Melville Centre. The herbs have been selected
according to the cooking needs and usage of the communities
who live in the area around High St. The intention is also
to make the inner-city of Auckland a “green
space”
Another activity on this day is a Toy
Exchange for kids around the locality. The goal is to teach
children the idea of recycling, the value of pooling
resources and sharing.
Councillor Pippa Coom and
Greens MP Chlöe Swarbrick are among the distinguished
invitees.
