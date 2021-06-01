Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pūhoi Road Closure At Arawhiti Ki Pūhoi Viaduct

Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 4:05 pm
Press Release: NX2

NX2 advises people travelling through the Pūhoi area that we will be resealing part of Pūhoi Road, under the Arawhiti ki Pūhoi viaduct to create a smoother and safer journey for all road users.

For safety reasons and to minimise the disruption to the travelling public, the work will be carried out at night. A small section of Pūhoi Road will be closed for three weeks, from Tuesday 08 June 2021 to Thursday 24 June 2021 between 9.30pm and 4am. (no work will take place on Friday and Saturday nights). The work will be completed after the busy Queen’s Birthday weekend. Signposted detours and traffic management will be in place.

As the detours will add a considerable amount of time to journeys, NX2 encourages road users to take extra care and plan their travel for outside the closure hours, where possible. The dates are weather dependent and may be postponed if necessary.

NX2 apologises for any inconvenience caused during the closure and thanks road users for their understanding while this important work is completed.

The new four-lane motorway will provide increased safety, more consistent travel times and create a robust and reliable transport connection between Auckland and Northland.

Read more about Ara Tūhono -Pūhoi to Warkworth on our website https://nx2group.com

