Community Invited To Help Shape The Future Of Council Facilities

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 12:13 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has opened a three-week period of engagement on a draft strategy shaping how its community facilities might be developed to suit the current and future needs of the district’s population.

The draft community facilities strategy is now available from Council venues and its Let’s Talk webpage along with an engagement summary document outlining the key points and how people can have their say.

QLDC General Manager Community Services Thunes Cloete said the value of facilities like Arrowtown Athenaeum Hall, Lake Hayes Pavilion, Lake Wānaka Centre and the district’s parks, libraries and recreation centres could not be overstressed.

“These spaces are where we connect, learn and play, and are vital in maintaining our sense of community and wellbeing. They’re used for everything from mums and bubs yoga, amateur dramatics and dog training to arts festivals and international sporting events so we want to hear from a wide range of people that reflects these diverse needs and interests,” he said.

The draft strategy draws on Council’s 2018 report Our community spaces and sits under relevant plans including the Queenstown Lakes Spatial Plan and the 2021-2031 Ten Year Plan. It also aligns with the QLDC Climate Action Plan and Council’s participation in Welcoming communities - Te Waharoa ki ngā Hapori.

Our community spaces highlighted that our communities’ needs were changing rapidly with a quarter of groups having only existed for three years or less, and half saying they would be looking for new facilities within the next five years,” said Dr Cloete.

“While COVID-19 created temporary uncertainty about the future, the latest projections point to significant growth in both residential population and visitor numbers over the next 30 years. Hence it’s vital Council continues to deliver an efficient and flexible network of facilities that meet current and future community needs, and can be delivered in a financially sustainable manner.”

Dr Cloete encouraged people from all walks of life to head to letstalk.qldc.govt.nz to read the strategy and engagement summary documents and have their say.

Hard copies are available from Queenstown Events Centre (QEC), Wānaka Recreation Centre (WRC), QLDC Libraries in Arrowtown, Frankton, Hāwea, Queenstown and Wānaka, as well as Council offices on Gorge Road, Queenstown and Ardmore Street, Wānaka.

Council staff are also hosting two public drop-in sessions at QEC on Tuesday 15 June and WRC on Thursday 17 June. Both sessions run from 6.00-7.00pm.

Feedback will close at midnight on Tuesday 22 June.

