Reuse Trial For Household Goods Launched

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

From 12 June people can get unwanted household goods like furniture collected from their home. And those in urgent need of a pre-loved sofa or coffee table can also request items, all via the Council website.

“Everyone wants to reuse and recycle but sometimes it’s not easy, especially for people without the right transport or who need help to move large items. The Council wants to assist and make it easier to move unwanted furniture and household goods, and also for others who are in urgent need to be able to request such items,” Council’s Solid Waste Manager Alec McNeil said.

“We’re introducing this trial because we know a lot of people have stuff in their garage that they’d really like to shift but for a variety of reasons they find it difficult to do so.”

“The Council also wants to reduce the likelihood of useful items ending up in the landfill – the trial is also designed to help achieve that.”

There is no charge to use the new trial service, although fees are likely to be introduced in September 2021.

“People can go online to let us know they have items to give away or they can ask us if we have an item in stock that we can supply them.”

To participate and find out more go to: https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/recycling-and-resource-recovery/unwanted-household-goods

The Council received funding from the Waste Minimisation Fund for the trial. It is only available to Blenheim residents for now but it may expand in the future. Pickups and deliveries are on the weekends.

