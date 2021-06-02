Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Funding Focus On Pōneke Promise

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 2:58 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council has put its money where its mouth is and approved funding of several organisations to support the Pōneke Promise – a social contract to collectively deliver a safer, more vibrant, and compassionate city.

DCM ($507,011 p.a. three-year contract) and Community Law Wellington ($110,000) both received significant grants at today’s Council meeting – following recommendations from the Grants Subcommittee.

Both organisations provide services that address issues and challenges within our local community, and this funding will support them to do even more than they already do, says Mayor Andy Foster.

“The Pōneke Promise is a partnership between the Council, Police, hospitality sector and other groups and stakeholders dedicated to changing the perception that the city is unsafe, by reducing anti-social behaviour and providing support to the more vulnerable members of our community.

“We have identified and implemented numerous initiatives already including the opening of Te Wāhi Āwhina community space in Manners Street, increased funding for Take 10 to continue to provide a late-night safe zone in Courtenay Place, and improving the design around Te Aro Park.

“Today’s approved grants will contribute to the collaborative approach of making the city a place to be proud of and safe to be in.”

DCM Director Stephen Turnock says funding is critical in helping the most marginalised and vulnerable members of our community.

“DCM has recently given its support to the principles of the Pōneke Promise as we strongly agree everyone in Wellington should feel accepted, understood and safe, including the most marginalised sections of our communities.

“We have actively supported the Council in the Te Wāhi Āwhina support space, and continue to actively work in partnership on many activities with them and other groups to improve city safety and inclusiveness.

“Funding is a crucial aspect of our service model, especially in regards to developing, delivering and evaluating responsive service provision that best meets the needs of the most marginalised, and supports long-term outcomes not only for individuals but also whānau and the wider Wellington communities.”

Wellington Community Law’s acting co-manager Kate Scarlet says funding from Council is super important for them as it helps respond to local demand and issues.

“Community Law Wellington and Hutt Valley provides legal advice and education on a range of legal issues – we can help with tenancy disputes, problems at work, relationship or child care concerns, domestic violence, refugee and immigration legal support, consumer and debt disputes, ACC and other common legal issues.

“We are also now in discussions about how we can support the Pōneke Promise.”

In this latest round of funding, Wellington City Council approved $465,308 worth of grants for 39 projects, and $507,011 for multi-year funding for DCM (from 1 July 2021), through the Arts & Culture and Social & Recreation Funds, Polo Grounds Community and Sports Centre Incorporated $300,000 from the Sportsville Partnership Fund to support the development of a sport and community hub at the Polo Grounds in Miramar, and $17,000 to four organisations via the CH Izard Bequest.

Some other major recipients include:

  • Changemakers Resettlement Forum Inc, $30,000
  • Gender Minorities Aotearoa, $40,000
  • Kiwi Community Assistance Charitable Trust, $9,000
  • Samaritans of Wellington Incorporated $3,000
  • Special Olympics New Zealand $2,150
  • StarJam Charitable Trust $7,850
  • Wellington Zinefest Inc., $5,000
  • Wellington Heritage Week Trust Board, $4,000
  • Vincents' Art Workshop Inc, $4,000

For more information on funding and recipients: wellington.govt.nz/funding

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why It's Getting Harder To Walk The Tightrope Between China And The US

This morning, China announced it is changing its “two child” family limit to a “three child” policy. This looks like a desperate attempt to fix the problems that China is facing with its rapidly ageing population. Hard to see how this change though, will do the trick. In living memory China famously used to have a “one child” policy that it increased to two children for the same reason - and plainly, that move failed to correct the country’s demographic imbalance... More>>

 


Fisheries: Protecting The Whitebait Fishery For Future Generations

Changes to whitebaiting regulations will improve the sustainability of threatened species, while ensuring that Kiwis can continue the tradition of catching a feed in their local river into the future, Acting Conservation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says... More>>

ALSO:



Joint Statement: Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern And Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP met in Queenstown on 31 May 2021 for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting... More>>

Flooding: Government Commits Support To Flood Hit Canterbury

The Government has contributed $100,000 towards a Mayoral Relief Fund to support Canterbury communities impacted by the weekend’s flooding, Acting Minister for Emergency Management Hon Kris Faafoi says.... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure New Zealand: Advancing The Evidence Base – Three Waters Reform Programme

Today the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) released a second tranche of evidence-based reports, commissioned to inform the case for change for the Three Waters Reform Programme. The complete reports are published here... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 