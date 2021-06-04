Splice Plants New Herb Gardens In Auckland City Centre
Friday, 4 June 2021, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Splice
On Saturday June 5 at 10.30am, the social networking
agency Splice will be hosting an event for Arbor Day
and Environment Day at the Ellen Melville Centre
(EMC).
There will be a short ceremony on High St
outside the EMC at 10.30am led by leaders in the Christian
and Muslim communities. We will plant and dedicate selected
herbs in the planter boxes outside the Ellen Melville Centre
for the local people for their family cooking.
The
herbs will also be used to cook community meals served at
the Ellen Melville Centre. The herbs have been selected
according to the cooking needs and usage of the communities
who live in the area around High St. The intention is also
to make the inner-city of Auckland a “green
space”
Another activity on this day is a Toy
Exchange for kids around the locality. The goal is to teach
children the idea of recycling, the value of pooling
resources and sharing.
Councillor Pippa Coom and
Greens MP Chlöe Swarbrick are among the distinguished
invitees.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Find more from Splice
on InfoPages.
Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Hissy Fit Over Naomi Osaka
Last Sunday as we all now know, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open. She had felt that the compulsory after-match press conferences would affect her mental health, and detract from her ability to play at her best. She eventually withdrew, she later said, because the furore over her media decision was also turning into a potential distraction for other players, and for the tournament as a whole... More>>