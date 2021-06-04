Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greater Wellington Praises Government’s “far-sighted” Infrastructure Investment

Friday, 4 June 2021, 2:35 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Greater Wellington Chair Daran Ponter has warmly welcomed today’s Government announcement on infrastructure funding, saying it removes any lingering doubts over the future of RiverLink, Wairarapa rail upgrades and new rolling stock for the Capital Connection.

“We’ve been waiting for certainty on the future of these projects, and now we have it,” says Cr Ponter.

“Crucial transport access elements of RiverLink, a new Melling intersection, road and cycle bridges, will now go ahead thanks to government funding of $420 million enabling construction to start in 2023.

“It is great news and we will redouble our efforts to deliver the promised access, urban renewal and flood protection benefits of RiverLink.”

Improvements at the Melling intersection ensure several key objectives of the RiverLink programme are achieved – a resilient and safer transport network for all travellers, improved access to Wellington City from the Hutt Valley as well as enabling economic and urban growth.

RiverLink is a partnership between Hutt City Council, Greater Wellington and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency working together with Mana Whenua partners – Ngāti toa Rangitira and Taranaki Whānui kit e Upoko o te Ika (Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust).

Cr Ponter also described the Government’s approach as far-sighted investment, given its focus on public transport, walking and cycling infrastructure.

The NZ Upgrade Programme will invest $211 million in infrastructure upgrades to increase line capacity and support increased frequency of Metlink and Capital Connection services. The package includes the refurbishment of the Capital Connection and a range of safety improvements.

New passing infrastructure at Carterton and Maymorn will enable express freight and commuter trains to operate with greater efficiency on the Wairarapa line. A second platform at Featherston will support improved passenger services by enabling two passenger trains to pass.

“Increasing capacity and patronage on the Capital Connection and Wairarapa is key not only to building regional connections but also to increasingly important regional climate change policies promoting mode shift from cars to public transport.

“With transport emissions rising in the Wellington region it’s vital we increase the capacity and quality of Metlink’s services and investment on this scale will help us achieve that and meet our goal of getting to carbon positivity by 2035.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Hissy Fit Over Naomi Osaka

Last Sunday as we all now know, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open. She had felt that the compulsory after-match press conferences would affect her mental health, and detract from her ability to play at her best. She eventually withdrew, she later said, because the furore over her media decision was also turning into a potential distraction for other players, and for the tournament as a whole... More>>


 
 



Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:


Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt Focus On Securing Recovery

The Crown accounts for the ten months to the end of April 2021 show both the operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) and the operating balance are better than forecast in Budget 2021 in May... More>>

Fisheries: Protecting The Whitebait Fishery For Future Generations

Changes to whitebaiting regulations will improve the sustainability of threatened species, while ensuring that Kiwis can continue the tradition of catching a feed in their local river into the future, Acting Conservation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says... More>>

ALSO:


MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:

Infrastructure New Zealand: Advancing The Evidence Base – Three Waters Reform Programme

Today the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) released a second tranche of evidence-based reports, commissioned to inform the case for change for the Three Waters Reform Programme. The complete reports are published here... More>>

ALSO:



work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 