Regional Council Best Placed To Lead Coastal Strategy

Friday, 4 June 2021, 2:51 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

A new report has found that Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is best placed to collect rates and lead work on the next phase of the Clifton to Tangoio Coastal Hazard Strategy 2120.

The Strategy looks at how Hawke’s Bay can respond to the risks of coastal hazards and the effects of climate change.

Chair of the Joint Committee and Regional Councillor Jerf van Beek says having this report gives the Joint Committee clear guidance on where to go from here.

“The Strategy is a collaboration between councils, mana whenua and communities along the Clifton and Tangoio coastal area, and we needed to work out who is best placed to lead the next important phase of this work” says Mr van Beek.

“We asked Raynor Asher QC to review what we are trying to achieve, what we know - like the Resource Management Act, Local Government Act, and council functions and - and what the options are to achieve a successful outcome.

“Following his review of the legislation, case law, history and practical issues, and talking with council staff and councillors, Mr Asher recommended that the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council takes charge of all aspects of the prevention and mitigation of coastal hazards on the Clifton to Tangoio coast,” adds Mr van Beek.

This includes making decisions about rating for these works and collecting those rates, the implementation of all decisions including supervising works, and the control of all maintenance.

Mr Asher also recommended that an advisory committee is formed, with mana whenua representation and elected members from Napier City, Hastings District, and Hawke’s Bay Regional councils, that can provide support for and feedback on ongoing work under the Strategy.

Regional Council Group Manager Asset Management Chris Dolley says Mr Asher’s findings have been received and considered by the Strategy Joint Committee at its meeting on 4 June.

“Based on this report, the Joint Committee will develop recommendations for all three councils to consider,” says Mr Dolley.

“The councils would need to consult with the community before making a final decision because this is a significant decision about our service delivery and funding, The first step is to consider the report’s findings and come to an informed position to take out for community feedback.”

The Strategy is currently tracking towards a wider public consultation process, in the form of a proposed Long Term Plan amendment, in the first half of 2022.

Find out more about the strategy

