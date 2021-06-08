Join The Timaru District Libraries In Their Guinness World Record Attempt

Timaru District Libraries are attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the Largest Knitted Blanket Fort - 700 square metres.

To date, the record for the largest blanket fort (625.79 square metres) belongs to Murderboat Productions, an event management company and Rumpl, a company who had a successful attempt in Portland, Oregon in 2018.

“The idea is that everyone in the community knits peggy squares for the fort. These would be sewn together to form the walls and roof of the fort. Then, when the record attempt is over, we would divide the up the fort into blankets that would be donated back to the community.”

At the moment the library is collecting wool and needles so that anyone who wants to be involved can be involved.

“To beat the record it is roughly 16 knitted squares for every person in the District. Each square is knitted in garter stitch – 20 stitches by 40 rows – 10cm square – double knit yarn, 4mm needles”

“It’s going to be a big job, but we think that the community is up to the challenge.”

The District Libraries will launch their knitting challenge on Saturday 12 June, coinciding with World Knit in Public Day.

“For every 16 squares that a knitter returns to the library they will be able to enter a prize draw. There will be 2 draws - a Children’s (16 and under) and an Adults.”

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. We hope to see our communities getting involved from seasoned knitters to complete novices.”

Look out for knitting events throughout the district and/or join a knit and natter group at your local library.

