Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Jim Boult Receives Paul Harris Fellow Award

Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 4:21 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Paul Harris Fellow award ceremony image.

On the night of Tuesday 8 June, Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult was recognised as a Paul Harris Fellow by the Queenstown Rotary Club.

Rotarians designate a Paul Harris Fellow to recognise a person whose life demonstrates a shared purpose with the objectives and mission of the Rotary Foundation, which is to build world understanding and peace.

The award was gifted for two specific reasons: it recognised the contribution of the mayor to the community, while also acknowledging the overall efforts of the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) for its “outstanding commitment and support to the community during the worst of the initial COVID-19 lockdown,” and subsequent impact for those severely affected.

Mayor Jim Boult said he was thrilled to receive the decoration, which was handed out in a surprise presentation at Queenstown’s Holiday Inn.

“I had no idea this was coming, and as a non-Rotarian to receive an award like this comes as a great honour,” he said.

“I’d like to acknowledge the terrific work Queenstown Rotary Club carries out within the community, as well as the QLDC staff who made such an impact in helping people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Queenstown Rotary has been active in the Queenstown Lakes community for 76 years. It recently contributed $56,000 to assist COVID-19 related causes, and it’s sizable membership and continued commitment to the community is highly valued by the Mayor and Council.

Other Paul Harris Fellow members include former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and astronaut James Lovell.

The Queenstown Rotary Club contributed US$1,000 to the Rotary Foundation in order to allow for a request to be made for an individual to be recognised as a Paul Harris Fellow. In this case, the Queenstown Rotary Club wished to recognise Mayor Boult.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Achievable Blueprint For Addressing Climate Change Released

The Climate Change Commission’s blueprint for addressing climate change has confirmed the Government has made good progress to reduce emissions, but a step up is now required.
The Commission’s final advice sets out the total amount of emissions New Zealand must cut over the next 15 years... More>>

 


Government: 1 Million More Pfizer Doses To Arrive In July

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand during July, COVID1-9 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Merit: Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

The full list of those acknowledged... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:



NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:



MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 