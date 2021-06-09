Mayor Jim Boult Receives Paul Harris Fellow Award

Paul Harris Fellow award ceremony image.

On the night of Tuesday 8 June, Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult was recognised as a Paul Harris Fellow by the Queenstown Rotary Club.

Rotarians designate a Paul Harris Fellow to recognise a person whose life demonstrates a shared purpose with the objectives and mission of the Rotary Foundation, which is to build world understanding and peace.

The award was gifted for two specific reasons: it recognised the contribution of the mayor to the community, while also acknowledging the overall efforts of the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) for its “outstanding commitment and support to the community during the worst of the initial COVID-19 lockdown,” and subsequent impact for those severely affected.

Mayor Jim Boult said he was thrilled to receive the decoration, which was handed out in a surprise presentation at Queenstown’s Holiday Inn.

“I had no idea this was coming, and as a non-Rotarian to receive an award like this comes as a great honour,” he said.

“I’d like to acknowledge the terrific work Queenstown Rotary Club carries out within the community, as well as the QLDC staff who made such an impact in helping people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Queenstown Rotary has been active in the Queenstown Lakes community for 76 years. It recently contributed $56,000 to assist COVID-19 related causes, and it’s sizable membership and continued commitment to the community is highly valued by the Mayor and Council.

Other Paul Harris Fellow members include former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and astronaut James Lovell.

The Queenstown Rotary Club contributed US$1,000 to the Rotary Foundation in order to allow for a request to be made for an individual to be recognised as a Paul Harris Fellow. In this case, the Queenstown Rotary Club wished to recognise Mayor Boult.

