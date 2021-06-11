Preliminary Results Announced In QLDC By-election
Friday, 11 June 2021, 1:27 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council
Based on an initial preliminary result, Esther Whitehead
has been elected to the Queenstown Lakes District Council in
the Queenstown-Wakatipu Ward by-election.
Ms Whitehead
received 1,849 votes, ahead of challengers Phil Wilson
(1,590 votes) and Emily Rutherford (408 votes).
The
voter return was 26.49%, being 3,843 votes. There are four
special votes still to
count.
