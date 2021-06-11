Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ORC Reminds Outdoor Burners Of Air Plan Rules As Pollution Complaints Increase By Nearly 50%

Friday, 11 June 2021, 2:18 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The beginning of the open fire season has kept the Otago Regional Council (ORC) pollution team busy responding to complaints of outdoor burning causing offensive or objectionable air pollution for neighbouring properties.

ORC Manager Compliance Tami Sargeant said there are no loopholes for air pollution: if your smoke is noxious or dangerous, or is having an offensive or objectionable effect on your neighbours, you must extinguish your fire immediately.

“We understand there’s a need for some rural properties to undertake a controlled burn-off, however, if that smoke crosses your property boundary and has a nuisance effect on your neighbours, you will be in breach of Otago’s Air Plan rules.

“It’s good that we’re being notified of these non-compliant burn-offs, but it would be even better if property owners picked the most appropriate days to undertake them and minimise air pollution for their neighbours,” Ms Sargeant said.

“The Air Plan rules are in place to protect the community from unnecessary health and environmental impacts.”

The following tips can help people to avoid smoky burn-offs:

  • Choose burn-off days with a slight breeze to take the smoke away.
  • Avoid days where an inversion layer of warm air is present.
  • Only burn dry material.
  • Do not burn treated, stained or painted wood, or rubbish of any kind under any circumstances.

The Air Plan is scheduled to be reviewed in the 2022/23 year, which will be the best opportunity for anyone from the community to have their say on what needs to change.

ORC’s Pollution Hotline operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on 0800 800 033.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Some After-thoughts About The Climate Change Commission Report

The notion that New Zealand is pluckily - or foolishly – punching above its weight in the march towards carbon neutrality by the year 2050 seems entirely deluded. Either way though, the idea seems too useful for the politicians to surrender it willingly... More>>

 


National: National Will Reverse Interest Deductibility Changes

The arrival of the belated interest deductibility and Brightline rules discussion document brings with it confirmation of what an unprincipled mess the proposed legislation is, National’s Shadow Treasurer Andrew Bayly and Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis say... More>>

Government: 1 Million More Pfizer Doses To Arrive In July

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand during July, COVID1-9 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Merit: Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

The full list of those acknowledged... More>>

ALSO:


Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 