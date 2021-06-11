Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Last Week To Get Feedback On Representation Review

Friday, 11 June 2021, 4:47 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Over 190 submissions have been received so far on the Tairāwhiti representation review, which seeks feedback on how the community is represented around the council table.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz says the inclusion of Māori Wards for the next two elections has created plenty of local interest.

“There’s been really good discussion so far about what Māori and general wards could look like here and the best way of organising our representation,” she said.

“This is a great opportunity for all of us, but it’s important that everyone has their say on what representation means to them, how many Councillors we need, whether we should have wards, an at large system, community boards or even a mixed system.

“I urge everyone to come along to one of our meetings, complete the survey on our website or post it back to us when it arrives in the mail.”

Council are hosting a number of community meetings over the next week to answer those last-minute questions:

  • Tolaga Bay Fire Station: 15 June 5.30pm – 7pm
  • Ngatapa Rugby Clubrooms: 16 June 5.30pm – 7pm
  • Tokomaru Bay Sports Club: 16 June 5.30pm – 7pm

Feedback closes on Monday 21 June and will inform an initial proposal. This will be presented to the community for consultation in August. Council will then consider the feedback and adopt a final proposal, which has a six-week period for appeals and objections.

