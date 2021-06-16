Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Smoky Issue Hurting Wairoa

Wednesday, 16 June 2021, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

There’s concern that air quality in Wairoa during winter has been progressively declining in recent years.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has been monitoring air quality in Wairoa for the past two years. The town exceeded national air quality standards once in 2019 and twice last year.

Air Quality Scientist, Dr Kathleen Kozyniak, says burning rubbish is a big contributor to Wairoa’s poorer air quality.

“There are lots of factors that make our air unhealthy, and in Wairoa we’re seeing this mainly caused by household rubbish being burnt, which sends toxins into the air,” says Dr Kozyniak.

“The best thing people can do to help air quality is to stop burning rubbish. Make sure your fire is up to spec and you’re only putting dry wood or paper in it. If you’re burning outside, make sure you’re only burning vegetation, untreated timber, cardboard and paper, and the smoke isn’t a nuisance for your neighbour,” adds Dr Kozyniak.

Wairoa District Council Group Manager Planning & Regulatory Services, Simon Mutonhori, says poorer air quality has an impact on the hauora of whānau and the community.

“We’re worried about the impact poor air quality is having on our Wairoa community. If air quality isn’t good enough, for example, it can make asthma or any respiratory conditions worse, or even lead to something more serious,” says Mr Mutonhori.

“Wairoa has one of the worst numbers of people with respiratory issues in New Zealand, and having poor air quality year after year is only going to make that worse. We need to come together as a community and figure out how we can fix this issue.”

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr Nick Jones, says clean air is fundamental to our health.

“Outdoor air pollution can cause cancer, contribute to heart and lung disease, hospital admissions and can even lead to early death.

“Based on international experience and New Zealand air quality data, two people per year could be dying earlier than expected in Wairoa due to poor air quality,” he says.

Dr Jones said those most likely to be affected by air pollution are children, especially those with asthma, older people and those with pre-existing conditions.

“When air quality is really poor, it is recommended not to go outside and exercise, particularly if you are in a higher-risk group,” said Dr Jones. “Data from 2016 suggested that there were about two-and-a-half days a year when air quality in Wairoa would meet that threshold.”

If you see smoke and you want to report it call Wairoa District Council on 06 838 7309 or the Regional Council’s Pollution Hotline on 0800 108 838.

Find out more about burning

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Britain’s Pathetic Trade Deal With Australia

So much for those assurances that New Zealand would be the first cab off the rank for any post -Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom. Assuming for the moment that this was ever a good idea, the Aussies have managed to get there first... More>>

 


Government: America’s Cup Decision

The Minister responsible for the America’s Cup has confirmed the joint Crown-Auckland Council offer to host the next regatta has been declined by the Board of Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: To Apologize For Dawn Raids

The Government will make a formal apology for the wrongs committed during the Dawn Raids of the 1970’s.
Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration enforcement policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: EU And UK FTAs Top Of List For First Ministerial Trip Since COVID-19

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor today announced details of his planned visit to the United Kingdom and European Union next week, where he will hold trade and agriculture discussions to further New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID-19... More>>



Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 