Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Restoration Day Celebrates Region’s Conservation Community

Friday, 18 June 2021, 12:50 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Birds, bugs and lizards was the theme of the Restoration Day 2021, an event that brings together dedicated volunteers, experts, iwi and community to celebrate their efforts to protect and restore our region’s natural environment.

This year, this annual celebration was led by Greater Wellington in partnership with Department of Conservation, mana whenua, local councils, Zealandia and Wellington Zoo.

Greater Wellington senior biodiversity advisor and event organiser Jo Fagan says although you may not see it, there is a crowd of dedicated people working to protect and enhance the natural world under your feet, in our forests, and in the sky.

“If our birds, bugs and lizards could speak - they would say thank you to those who pitch in countless hours to help their survival.”

“So for us, Restoration Day is all about thanking those who are doing the mahi on the ground - while connecting community groups with experts and other groups, to strengthen and support this hard-working community,” says Jo.

A few of the event's highlights included a keynote speech from Capital Kiwi’s Paul Stanley-Ward, mana whenua perspectives, ‘lightning round’ talks from environmental restoration experts, workshops and field trips.

Department of Conservation Kapiti operations manager, Angus Hulme-Moir says, “It is always a privilege to be a part of Restoration Day. Spending time with people who have a strong commitment to Te ora o Papatūānuku/healthy nature, is always a heartening experience.

"Without the thousands of hours contributed by the community conservation sector, Wellington would not have the incredible wildlife we have today," says Angus.

Greater Wellington parks, forest, biodiversity and recreation portfolio leader and councillor, Prue Lamason says the wonderful thing about Restoration Day is it builds momentum around conservation projects, discussions and future plans.

“Thanks to a diverse group of partners and volunteers working towards a common goal– together we’re generating a real buzz around conservation and sustainability, which we hope will inspire others to join us.”

“If you’re interested in volunteering or taking part in conservation projects in your area, Greater Wellington supports over 20 volunteer groups across the region,” says Cr Lamason.

For more information on restoration projects in our region, visit: www.gw.govt.nz/volunteer/ or contact your local Council to find out about groups in your area.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The America’s Cup, Critical Race Theory And A New, Weekly Music Playlist

So… Why don’t they just cut to the chase, and call it the Emirates Cup? As this column predicted several months ago, the next America’s Cup challenge is headed overseas. Here’s what Werewolf said back in March:
Emirates has made a major commitment to Portsmouth/Isle of Wight as a sailing centre of excellence – and voila, that’s where the next challenger of record is coming from, and where the next Cup contest could well be sailed. Such incredible luck for Emirates, right..? More>>

 



Marine: Wider Roll-out Of Cameras On Boats To Support Sustainability And Protect Marine Life

Up to 300 inshore commercial fishing vessels will be fitted with on-board cameras by 2024 as part of the Government’s commitment to protect the natural marine environment for future generations... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Plan For Vaccine Rollout For General Population Announced

New Zealanders over 60 will be offered a vaccination from July 28 and those over 55 from August 11, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:



Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 