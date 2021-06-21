Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Volunteers Roll Up Their Sleeves For Community And Whenua

Monday, 21 June 2021, 9:19 am
Press Release: Be Collective

National Volunteer Week gives us cause to celebrate the amazing work New Zealand’s team of one million volunteers do day in, day out.

Locally, my organisation Be Collective is working closely with Volunteer Nelson to connect a new generation of volunteers to causes they care about.

If you want to be a Quiz Master in Motueka, an IHC volunteer phone buddy, or take on a community governance role, Volunteer Nelson has opportunities for you.

We are proud to support the great work of this team by using our digital platform Be Collective to put a spotlight on local opportunities.

We know volunteers are central to the social fabric of Aotearoa. Volunteer effort means our sports clubs can kick goals each Sunday, our neighbourhoods can declare themselves pest free and New Zealanders most in need can access help and support.

At last count, Volunteering New Zealand tallied up more than 115,770 registered non-profit institutions that rely in some way on volunteers, and 1,008,000 volunteers. That’s one in five New Zealanders rolling up their sleeves to do good for the community and whenua.

The benefits of volunteering don’t just land outwardly, they also change the lives of volunteers themselves. Friendships flourish, new opportunities arise, skills are honed and new paths are forged.

Yet, when it comes to recruiting and matching people into volunteer opportunities, we need to do much better.

We know recruiting and retaining volunteer effort is the single-largest challenge for small and medium community groups and charities.

Alongside the challenges and threats that COVID-19 has brought, it has fundamentally changed where and how people spend their time. This provides an opportunity for us to rethink how we recruit volunteers.

More people are working from home, in suburban settings, and time that was spent commuting is now time on their hands.

As a volunteering sector, we can be jumping on this opportunity with ecosystems of place-based volunteer opportunities.

Our engagement strategies need to reflect the desires and behaviours of young New Zealanders who are looking for varied experiences and skill development.

Here at Be Collective we are working to meet that technology gap through our digital platform. As a B-Corp certified social enterprise, we connect individuals, organisations’ and entire communities to local opportunities in a way that recognises, rewards and records volunteer effort.

We offer every volunteer a social resume free of charge ensuring that their volunteer work supports them on their pathway either into more senior roles within the organisations they support, or the paid workforce.

Anyone can create a profile for free and either list an opportunity or volunteer themselves. We make it easier for organisations to find volunteers, and easier for volunteers to find projects and roles that suit them.

It is crucial that collectively we turn the story of reducing numbers of volunteers into one where more New Zealanders than ever see volunteering as an integral and rewarding part of their lives.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Be Collective on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The America’s Cup, Critical Race Theory And A New, Weekly Music Playlist

So… Why don’t they just cut to the chase, and call it the Emirates Cup? As this column predicted several months ago, the next America’s Cup challenge is headed overseas. Here’s what Werewolf said back in March:
Emirates has made a major commitment to Portsmouth/Isle of Wight as a sailing centre of excellence – and voila, that’s where the next challenger of record is coming from, and where the next Cup contest could well be sailed. Such incredible luck for Emirates, right..? More>>

 



Marine: Wider Roll-out Of Cameras On Boats To Support Sustainability And Protect Marine Life

Up to 300 inshore commercial fishing vessels will be fitted with on-board cameras by 2024 as part of the Government’s commitment to protect the natural marine environment for future generations... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Plan For Vaccine Rollout For General Population Announced

New Zealanders over 60 will be offered a vaccination from July 28 and those over 55 from August 11, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:



Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 