Picton Transfer Station Road Re-opens
Tuesday, 22 June 2021, 9:18 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
The access road leading to the Picton Transfer Station is
now open.
Closed yesterday as a result of the
weekend’s weather event, the site entrance road has since
been temporarily repaired. It will require permanent
reinstatement in due course.
The Picton Transfer
Station is located at Gravesend Place, near the start of
Queen Charlotte
Drive.
