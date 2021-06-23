Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Timaru District Libraries Adds Another Digital First

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 10:29 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Timaru District Libraries will be the first in New Zealand to bring another significant digital service on stream, offering more than 700,000 titles to read, watch and listen for free.

The popular on-demand film streaming service hoopla digital will launch tomorrow (Thursday) for free to members of Timaru District Libraries.

Library card holders can access over 700,000 titles (audiobooks, eBooks, comics, music, movies and TV). Content can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the hoopla digital app for iOS, and Android.

Timaru District Libraries is the first in New Zealand to offer hoopla digital to their patrons.

hoopla digital has pioneered a unique model that allows patrons to borrow content immediately, removing artificial availability constraints and maximising the power of digital content and Internet distribution. Technologically, hoopla digital focuses on the latest browser, phone, and tablet products to deliver the best possible experience to each user – the public library patron.

Libraries Manager Adele Hewlett said that she is really excited about the launch of this new service as it brings important new resources to the Timaru District.

“The library was always looking for innovative new ways to bring additional and diverse content to its library collections.

“As a library, the collection of physical items we have available to Timaru District residents is incredibly important, but our investments in resources like hoopla are vital to ensure we remain a relevant part of this digital world,” she said.

The hoopla digital collection includes fan favourite movies, newly released albums, New York Times bestselling titles and exclusive STEM educational content to enhance each users’ experience.

 

