Community Calls For More Teo Reo, Maaori History

Community feedback supports an increase in the role of Maaori language and history in Hamilton Kirikiriroa.

Yesterday’s (22 June) meeting of Hamilton City Council’s Community Committee has recommended the adoption of He Pou Manawa Ora – Pillars of Wellbeing, a strategy to deliver shared outcomes for Maaori and all Hamiltonians.

The draft strategy attracted 1000+ submissions during consultation earlier this year, with many submitters wanting to see more measurable outcomes.

That feedback has informed changes in the final strategy so it better reflects the views of residents. New outcomes and measures introduced as a result of community input include:

An increase in the percentage of the population who report they could hold a conversation in te reo Maaori

More Council facilities featuring bilingual signage

More local Maaori history installations.

Other objectives, actions, and measures of the He Pou Manawa Ora strategy include:

That te reo Maaori is seen, heard and celebrated more in everyday Council practice and throughout the city

An increase in the number of attendees and participants celebrating significant Maaori events

An improved understanding and application of Maatauranga Maaori (knowledge) in Council decision making

An increase in the percentage of Maaori rating their overall quality of life positively

An increase in the percentage of young Maaori in employment, education or training

Improving the water quality of the Waikato River and urban streams and air quality in Hamilton Kirikiriroa

More new streets with te reo Maaori names

More Maaori voting in local body elections.

Community Committee Chair Councillor Mark Bunting was pleased to see the strategy progress to the next stage of being adopted.

“Hamiltonians calling for more measurable outcomes to be delivered by He Pou Manawa Ora means to me that our community has bought in to this strategy and really want to see it be successful. Consultation with our residents has enhanced the draft strategy, and that’s what we’re aiming for every time we ask for feedback on our plans.

“As I’ve said right through this process, when the tide rises, all boats go up with it. Kia piki ngaa wai, kia tiki ngaa waka.”

He Pou Manawa Ora – Pillars of Wellbeing will go to a meeting of full Council later in the year for final adoption.

The draft 2021-31 Long-Term Plan has ringfenced $1.35 million to part fund areas of He Pou Manawa Ora – Pillars of Wellbeing aligned with Council’s key functions.

