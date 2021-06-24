Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Supporting Male Survivors Of Sexual Violence

Thursday, 24 June 2021, 4:44 pm
Press Release: Male Survivors Bay of Plenty

A new Bay of Plenty organisation is offering support to men who have been victims of sexual violence.

Male Survivors Bay of Plenty (MSBOP) is a member of the national organisation Male Survivors Aotearoa.

Manager Bruce Montgomery says MSBOP is a registered charitable trust established to support men who have experienced any form of sexual violence. Its peer supporter workers have all experienced sexual violence themselves.

"We provide an intentional peer support model. This is a person-centred approach based on mutuality, recovery and hope, experiential knowledge, self-determination, participation and equality," he said.

"As peer support workers we have lived experience, developed resilience strategies, manage self-stigma and are at ease with self-disclosure."

He said the peer support workers have first-hand understanding of the survivor’s experience. This enables them to have authentic conversations above their own journeys to recovery.

"That is the essential ingredient for establishing a successful peer support relationship for hope, growth and recovery."

Mr Montgomery said a Kiwi male who has experienced sexual abuse is not alone.

"One in six New Zealand males experience sexual abuse as young people. We can help you reclaim the life that was stolen from you."

Men who would like to talk to a peer support worker can call 0800 044 334, text: 4334, contact the website www.safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Male Survivors Bay of Plenty on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Failing To Prepare For Either Mental Health Needs, Or Covid Outbreaks


In a week when the Covid scare in Wellington and the national crisis in mental health both hit the headlines, they also seemed like mirror images of each other – in that we seem equally ill-prepared on both fronts. In both cases, contingency planning has seeds next to non-existent... More>>

 

National: Minister Little All Out Of Answers On Mental Health

In Parliament today Health Minister Andrew Little had few answers to my questions on the mental health crisis Labour has allowed to balloon in their nearly four years in Government, National’s Mental Health spokesperson Matt Doocey says... More>>

ALSO:


Environment: Bringing Back The Health Of Hauraki Gulf

New marine protection areas and restrictions on fishing are among a raft of changes being put in place to protect the Hauraki Gulf for future generations.
The new strategy, Revitalising the Gulf – Government action on the Sea Change Plan, released today... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Returns: Winston Peters - AGM Address

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s a pleasure to be in Auckland for the 28th New Zealand First Party Conference. It is our intention and mission to remain the most successful political party outside of National and Labour in the last three decades... More>>



Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 