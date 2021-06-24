Supporting Male Survivors Of Sexual Violence

A new Bay of Plenty organisation is offering support to men who have been victims of sexual violence.

Male Survivors Bay of Plenty (MSBOP) is a member of the national organisation Male Survivors Aotearoa.

Manager Bruce Montgomery says MSBOP is a registered charitable trust established to support men who have experienced any form of sexual violence. Its peer supporter workers have all experienced sexual violence themselves.

"We provide an intentional peer support model. This is a person-centred approach based on mutuality, recovery and hope, experiential knowledge, self-determination, participation and equality," he said.

"As peer support workers we have lived experience, developed resilience strategies, manage self-stigma and are at ease with self-disclosure."

He said the peer support workers have first-hand understanding of the survivor’s experience. This enables them to have authentic conversations above their own journeys to recovery.

"That is the essential ingredient for establishing a successful peer support relationship for hope, growth and recovery."

Mr Montgomery said a Kiwi male who has experienced sexual abuse is not alone.

"One in six New Zealand males experience sexual abuse as young people. We can help you reclaim the life that was stolen from you."

Men who would like to talk to a peer support worker can call 0800 044 334, text: 4334, contact the website www.safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz

