Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greater Wellington Walks The Walk On Shift To Sustainable Transport

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 9:27 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Greater Wellington joined community members and government representatives from all walks of life at the third biennial Living Streets Aotearoa Walking Summit last week to discuss how to achieve more liveable, walkable, climate-resilient environments.

Greater Wellington was a major sponsor of this year’s Summit, and Transport Committee Chair Roger Blakeley set out Greater Wellington’s ambitious targets for mode shift, and the steps the council is taking to reach them.

“Getting people out of cars is one of Greater Wellington’s major strategic priorities. We set a bold target of 40% increase in regional mode share to public transport and active travel modes, like walking and cycling, by 2030. That will contribute to a 35% reduction in transport-generated carbon emissions within a decade,” Cr Blakeley says.

With public transport and active travel accounting for half of all trips into central Wellington, the highest figure in the country, there is already strong appetite for mode shift among the region’s commuters.

“We have a suite of free educational programmes to encourage people to adopt low-carbon travel modes. Movin’March challenges tamariki and their whānau to get walking or wheeling to school. Pedal Ready offers free cycle skills training to get people of all ages confident on bikes. Our Workplace Travel programme identifies and helps remove barriers to active travel for people and workplaces,” says Cr Blakeley.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM), a joint initiative between Greater Wellington, Wellington City Council and Waka Kotahi, is another way Greater Wellington is delivering on its commitment to mode shift. The programme aims to get more Wellingtonians moving with fewer cars.

“At the Walking Summit, LGWM announced a suite of central city pedestrian improvement projects that will see pedestrians given greater priority and additional safety measures at key areas of city centre. People will start seeing the benefit of the first of these projects by early next year,” says Cr Blakeley.

There’s no getting around the fact that walking is primarily a local activity; city and district councils play a major role in planning for pedestrian-friendly streets. Greater Wellington provides regional leadership, coordination and research to local authorities in their efforts to shift to sustainable transport.

“One surprising finding from our research is that a quarter of people who drive to Park and Ride stations live less than a kilometre away. That’s a clear indication that areas around transport hubs need to be made more accessible for people walking or cycling,” adds Cr Blakeley.

One of the biggest ways Greater Wellington contributes to mode shift is by delivering a public transport network that people want to use.

“Meaningful mode shift needs a strong public transport network. We’re investing in infrastructure that makes it easier for people to access public transport. Reliability is also crucial and has been a challenge due to a major bus driver shortage but we're working with unions, bus operators, and Waka Kotahi to fix that,” says Cr Blakeley.

Living Streets Aotearoa spokesperson Ellen Blake says, "We had a great Walking Summit with a fantastic range of speakers who shared so many valuable stories of the successes and issues for pedestrians, on foot, wheelchair or pram.

“At Living Streets we imagine a future Aotearoa where sustainable, thriving, pedestrian-friendly communities are the norm, and getting from A to B is a joy.

“We heard how this is being done in Palmerston North, the vision for Petone and Wellington, and what more we need to do to ensure that living streets are for everyone.”

People can visit the Living Streets Aotearoa website for more information and a video from the Summit, which will be shared soon: www.livingstreets.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid: Two more days of Level 2 for Wellington; tourist’s partner positive

Wellington is to stay in covid alert level 2 for a further 48 hours. The partner of the Sydney man who travelled to Wellington has tested positive for Covid-19. This suggests the man was infectious towards the end of his stay in Wellington... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military

Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>

 

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Takes Action On Problem Plastics

The Government has delivered on its promise to phase out problem plastics and some single-use plastics by July 2025, Environment Minister David Parker announced today... More>>


Media: Have Your Say On An Inquiry Into The Radio New Zealand Charter

The Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee is calling for submissions on its inquiry into the review of the Radio New Zealand Charter. Radio New Zealand Limited (RNZ) was established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995 as an independent multimedia organisation and Crown entity. ... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 