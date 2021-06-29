Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Icy Conditions On South Island Highways – 10 Am Update Tuesday

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 10:17 am
Press Release: NZTA

There are widespread winter conditions across much of the South Island/ Te Wai Pounamu this morning. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency urges people to take extra care if they need to travel and be prepared.

“We are hopeful that snow conditions will ease today,” says Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Tresca Forrester. ”However, wind chill is keeping temperatures very low and ice may continue in many places today and overnight to Wednesday.

“Please watch your following distances, slow down, turn your lights on and expect ice on some bridge decks and areas that get little sunlight. Grit trucks will be busy, expect to see snow ploughs and in some places chains may be needed.”

Key alpine pass reopens 10 am

The Lewis Pass, SH7, from the Reefton, West Coast side over the Rahu Saddle, to the Hanmer Springs turnoff on the Canterbury side has reopened at 10 am today.

Closed as of 10 am Tuesday due to snow and icy conditions from the top of Te Waipounamu to the south:

Tasman:

SH60 Takaka Hill (black ice Upper Takaka to Takaka)

SH6 Kohatu (south of Nelson) to Murchison

Otago:

SH6 Haast to Hawea

SH8 Tarras to Omarama (Lindis Pass)

SH8 Alexandra to Roxburgh

SH85 Omakau to Kyeburn

SH85 Kyeburn to Waynes

SH87 Kyeburn to Outram

SH1 Dunedin to Waitati

Southland:

SH93 Clinton to Mataura

SH94 Te Anau to Milford Piopiotahi (Milford Rd) Expected to reopen mid-morning check: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/346686

Queenstown Lakes District Council Facebook for updates on the Crown Range and other local QLDC roads: https://www.facebook.com/QLDCinfo/

Open but please take care – wind and snow/ ice:

SH6 Rai Valley to Hira

SH73 Springfield to Arthur's Pass

SH7 Reefton to the Hanmer Springs turnoff, the Lewis Pass

SH1 Gore to Milton

SH1 Milton to Palmerston

SH6 Cromwell to Gibbston/ the Kawarau Gorge chains must be carried

SH6 Centre Bush to Kingston

SH6 Kingston to Lumsden

SH8 Roxburgh to Raes Junction

SH90 Gore (McNab) to Raes Junction

SH8 Raes Junction to Milton

SH94 from Gore to Lumsden and from Mossburn to Te Anau

SH95 from Manapouri to Te Anau

SH96 Wreys Bush to Ohai

SH96 from Winton to Ohai

SH97 Mossburn to Lowther

Haumarutia tō haere (drive safe) and stay warm.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid: Two more days of Level 2 for Wellington; tourist’s partner positive

Wellington is to stay in covid alert level 2 for a further 48 hours. The partner of the Sydney man who travelled to Wellington has tested positive for Covid-19. This suggests the man was infectious towards the end of his stay in Wellington... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military

Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>

 


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Takes Action On Problem Plastics

The Government has delivered on its promise to phase out problem plastics and some single-use plastics by July 2025, Environment Minister David Parker announced today... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 