Icy Conditions On South Island Highways – 10 Am Update Tuesday
There are widespread winter conditions across much of the South Island/ Te Wai Pounamu this morning. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency urges people to take extra care if they need to travel and be prepared.
“We are hopeful that snow conditions will ease today,” says Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Tresca Forrester. ”However, wind chill is keeping temperatures very low and ice may continue in many places today and overnight to Wednesday.
“Please watch your following distances, slow down, turn your lights on and expect ice on some bridge decks and areas that get little sunlight. Grit trucks will be busy, expect to see snow ploughs and in some places chains may be needed.”
Key alpine pass reopens 10 am
The Lewis Pass, SH7, from the Reefton, West Coast side over the Rahu Saddle, to the Hanmer Springs turnoff on the Canterbury side has reopened at 10 am today.
Closed as of 10 am Tuesday due to snow and icy conditions from the top of Te Waipounamu to the south:
Tasman:
SH60 Takaka Hill (black ice Upper Takaka to Takaka)
SH6 Kohatu (south of Nelson) to Murchison
Otago:
SH6 Haast to Hawea
SH8 Tarras to Omarama (Lindis Pass)
SH8 Alexandra to Roxburgh
SH85 Omakau to Kyeburn
SH85 Kyeburn to Waynes
SH87 Kyeburn to Outram
SH1 Dunedin to Waitati
Southland:
SH93 Clinton to Mataura
Open but please take care – wind and snow/ ice:
SH6 Rai Valley to Hira
SH73 Springfield to Arthur's Pass
SH7 Reefton to the Hanmer Springs turnoff, the Lewis Pass
SH1 Gore to Milton
SH1 Milton to Palmerston
SH6 Cromwell to Gibbston/ the Kawarau Gorge chains must be carried
SH6 Centre Bush to Kingston
SH6 Kingston to Lumsden
SH8 Roxburgh to Raes Junction
SH90 Gore (McNab) to Raes Junction
SH8 Raes Junction to Milton
SH94 from Gore to Lumsden and from Mossburn to Te Anau
SH95 from Manapouri to Te Anau
SH96 Wreys Bush to Ohai
SH96 from Winton to Ohai
SH97 Mossburn to Lowther
Haumarutia tō haere (drive safe) and stay warm.
