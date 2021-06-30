Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Change Plastic Habits For Good This July

Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 11:21 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council is once again joining the global Plastic Free July campaign by supporting events, organisations and initiatives to help change plastic habits for good.

The capital has a proud history as a frontrunner in reducing plastic by being instrumental in ending the use of plastic straws on the waterfront, as a driving force to get rid of single-use plastic bags, and more recently with the introduction of a new metal registration dog tag.

The Plastic Free July campaign started in Australia in 2011 and is now a worldwide campaign with over 326 million participants – and Aotearoa New Zealand contributes with hundreds of thousands of people taking part in the challenge, including Mayor Andy Foster.

“This campaign fits our vision of being proactive in developing the capital as an Eco City by addressing the environmental challenges we have, responding in a collaborative way, and aiming for a more sustainable future.

“I will be making an even more concerted effort with my family to further reduce the use of plastic in our household next month and I encourage everyone to do their bit.

“Recent uptakes in recycling can be further supported by limiting single-use items like plastic bags. If we work together we can make a difference.”

Finding alternatives for plastic is something we should be doing all the time but putting a focus on it for one month demonstrates how easy and normal it can become, says Councillor Laurie Foon.

“It’s taken a while, but single-use plastic is now a mainstream concern. Most people recognise using items once and throwing them away is a massive waste of resources and is filling up our landfills. They also see the connection to climate change, greenhouse gas emissions, and the more obvious littering in our environment which causes harm to animal and bird life.

“Collectively we can reduce plastic usage by thinking about what we’re buying, reusing and repurposing what we do have. Together we can influence manufacturers, retailers, businesses, and the Government decision making process.

“Time and budget are the main barriers to not using single-use plastic according to research and feedback from last year’s campaign. So Plastic Free July is the perfect opportunity for Wellingtonians to make small changes like carrying a reusable coffee cup, takeaway container or water bottle which helps the environment – and helps save money too.”

Some initiatives Council is supporting during Plastic Free July include:

  • Weekly competitions on Council’s Facebook page with some great prizes including vouchers for local experience-based fun
  • On-going support and funding for waste minimisation and environmental groups and initiatives like Reusabowl, IdealCup, Refill NZ, Houghton Valley School reusable cup resource, and Newlands Childcare reusable nappy project.
  • Waste Educator and Tip Shop information stalls at the Hopper Open Home
  • Rubbish Trip talk at Council’s Central Park apartments
  • Simple tips and tricks for reducing plastic will feature on the Council’s social media channels, and check out the Plastic Free July page on the Council website for more information: wellington.govt.nz/plasticfreejuly

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Wellington To Return To Level 1; QFT Pause With Australia To Lift For Some States And ACT From Sunday

“There have been no cases of COVID-19 detected in the community, nearly 2,500 negative results from contacts of the case (including repeat negative results from the case’s close contacts) and wastewater testing which continues to show no detection of the virus. However it is paramount that we stay vigilant... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military

Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>

 



Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 