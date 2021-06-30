Update On Breaker Bay Evacuation And Swell Warning

Wellington City Civil Defence Controller Derek Baxter has made the call to allow evacuated residents back to their homes in Breaker Bay immediately – but Breaker Bay Road will remain closed to through traffic for another few hours until crews have cleared debris from the roadway.

Large waves are still overtopping the seawall in one section of Owhiro Bay Parade – and the road will remain closed to through traffic but residents can come and go.

Mr Baxter says several large swells have crossed the road in the past hour and caused damage to at least one house. Fire crews and contractors have been on hand to help pump seawater from one property.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to take care and drive to the conditions along the south coast today.

Heavy swells are still expected along the Wairarapa coast, and Cape Palliser Road remains closed at Te Kopi and at the DOC station at Huripi river. Hinekura Road remains closed as at 11am. Further assessment will be done later this morning.

All roads are open in Lower Hutt, and Hutt City Council contractors were out clearing debris from roads overnight.

People can stay up to date with the latest information by following their local council’s facebook page or checking council websites.

© Scoop Media

