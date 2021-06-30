Update On Breaker Bay Evacuation And Swell Warning
Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 11:23 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council
Wellington City Civil Defence Controller Derek Baxter has
made the call to allow evacuated residents back to their
homes in Breaker Bay immediately – but Breaker Bay Road
will remain closed to through traffic for another few hours
until crews have cleared debris from the
roadway.
Large waves are still overtopping the seawall
in one section of Owhiro Bay Parade – and the road will
remain closed to through traffic but residents can come and
go.
Mr Baxter says several large swells have crossed
the road in the past hour and caused damage to at least one
house. Fire crews and contractors have been on hand to help
pump seawater from one property.
Motorists and
pedestrians are asked to take care and drive to the
conditions along the south coast today.
Heavy swells
are still expected along the Wairarapa coast, and Cape
Palliser Road remains closed at Te Kopi and at the DOC
station at Huripi river. Hinekura Road remains closed as at
11am. Further assessment will be done later this
morning.
All roads are open in Lower Hutt, and Hutt
City Council contractors were out clearing debris from roads
overnight.
People can stay up to date with the latest
information by following their local council’s facebook
page or checking council
websites.
