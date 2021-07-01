Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Libraries Go Late Fee Free For Kids

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 9:59 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Borrowing books from Hamilton City Libraries has never been easier for children and teenagers, thanks to a new fine-free initiative.

Hamilton City Council has said goodbye to overdue fines for its junior and young adult collections.

From today (1 July), those fees are being removed and unpaid overdue debt for those collections will be wiped.

About $30,000 in outstanding debt will be erased over the next few days.

Libraries Director Stephen Pennruscoe said the initiative aims to help shape a city where people thrive, particularly Hamilton’s school-age generations.

“Our libraries are an absolute treasure trove for young learners – they help set our rangatahi up for success. This new change is about removing any barriers we can.”

It can be hard for families to keep track of the items their teenagers and children borrow, Pennruscoe said.

“We don’t want overdue fees to stop families engaging with their local library. And there’s no catch to this initiative – this will simply be a fresh slate. If you’ve had overdue fees for the junior and young adult collections, you don’t anymore.”

While library fines don’t have a big financial impact on some families, it can mean less food on the table for others, Pennruscoe said.

To celebrate the fee waiving, Hamilton’s libraries will run a month-long ‘pay it forward’ campaign. A foodbank drive, running from each of Hamilton’s six libraries, will be open for non-perishable donations between 1 July and 1 August.

“We want to spread the good cheer and organise a chance for people to give back. We’d love for our library goers to join this pay it forward movement.

“By picking up a few extra packets on your next supermarket trip or selecting a few non-perishable items from your own pantry – you can help those that really need it.”

All contributions will be donated to local foodbanks.

The junior and young adult collections at Hamilton’s libraries boast an impressive range of resources, that doesn’t stop at books. The collections include puzzles, magazines, e-books, DVDs, and audiobooks.

To find out more about this fine-free initiative and read our Frequently Asked Questions, you can visit here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Hate Speech Panic, And The Weekly Playlist

So far, much of the fuss about the government’s proposed legislation on hate speech has focused on the state – the state ! - being empowered to define and enforce the rules about certain forms of discrimination and related speech. As if this was some new thing... More>>

 



Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 