Get On Board The Bus Marlborough

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 10:13 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

It’s time to ‘get on board’ Renwick . . .

The horn is sounding for Renwick residents, and Marlburians too, to take the bus – and why not? It’s hassle-free, affordable and free for SuperGold card holders travelling between 9.00 am and 3.00 pm.

Residents in Renwick and Woodbourne will get a flyer in the letterbox this week inviting them to heed the call and try the Renwick bus service. From today - 1 July 2021 - the Renwick bus service will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays between 9.00 am – 3.00 pm (only).

Continuing the service on Tuesdays and Thursdays allows for connectivity with the Picton service that arrives/departs from Seymour Street in Blenheim and allows for Renwick residents to enjoy a 2 hour stopover in Picton.

Councillor and Renwick resident Cynthia Brooks is an avid supporter of the Marlborough Bus Network and wants to see more locals using it. “It’s only $3 for an adult and $1.50 for a child to travel from Renwick to Blenheim on the bus – it’s very affordable and so easy,” she said.

“And now with the Picton connection, Renwick people can get on the bus and head off to Picton for a couple of hours, a great outing for school holiday entertainment. Also the Saturday service is great for our teens wanting to get to Blenheim and back for a few hours.”

The Picton bus service will continue operating on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Council’s Sustainable Transport Manager Braden Prideaux said it couldn’t be easier in Picton where there is even a hail and ride service. “Passengers can wave the bus down anywhere along the designated route providing that there is a safe and suitable place for the bus to stop,” said Braden.

He is keen to spread the message that travelling by bus is better for the environment. “The Council is asking people to consider alternatives and to think twice about hopping in their car.”

“The success of the Marlborough Bus Network really does rely on Marlborough people getting on board – it’s about using the bus and supporting it as a community,” said Braden.

